Aberdeen hoping to see Devlin in dark blue more often

Derek McInnes hopes Mikey Devlin can establish himself with Scotland in the same way as team-mate Scott McKenna.

Dons defender Devlin won his first caps during the international break this month.

The 25-year-old was at the centre of defence as Steve Clarke’s Scotland lost 4-0 to Russia in Moscow and beat San Marino 6-0 at Hampden in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

To make his Dark Blue bow was a boost, as he had come so close in the past.

Reds boss McInnes was thrilled to see Devlin finally win caps for Scotland and hopes his stopper can add to them and establish himself with the national team in the same way as McKenna, his Pittodrie colleague.

McKenna missed out on the last squad, having just returned from a hamstring injury, but having made his debut in March of last year, the 22-year-old has gone on to win 12 caps and become a mainstay of the Scotland defence.

McInnes said of Devlin’s first two Scotland appearances: “It was two games that were in total contrast to each other.

“Steve had indicated in conversations with me that he was going to cap Mikey.

“It was a difficult start for him against Russia. The team had to pick themselves up from the disappointment when the game ended.

“There was the high of getting his first cap, but then the disappointment of how it turned out.

“However, the reaction was good from everyone, including Mikey, against San Marino.

“I’m sure that lifted Mikey, but it also lifted the supporters of the Scotland team.

“So it was good that Mikey had a convincing win and it was good he got the opportunity to go back into the team again after losing against Russia.

“Certainly he came back in last Tuesday feeling good about himself and rightly so.

“To get a couple of caps is great and he will see it now as a chance to establish himself in the national team in the way McKenna has done.”

Former Hamilton Accies man Devlin was named in Clarke’s previous two squads, in September and June, but didn’t feature in two clashes against Belgium and encounters with Russia and Cyprus.

Last season, after a bright start to the campaign with Aberdeen, he looked set to be handed his Scots debut by Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish in the Uefa Nations League double header with Albania and Israel in November.

However, a foot injury sustained during training with the national team meant he missed out.

That injury ended up keeping Devlin out for three months last season and after he returned to action with the Dons he struggled to recapture his early-season form.

McInnes added: “He got injured away with Scotland and after that he really struggled to get any momentum again.

“Mikey is someone who is hungry to get more caps and I’m sure the two caps he’s had will help that in terms of trying to get into future squads.”

Devlin’s two caps were contrasting encounters.

In the first, against Russia, he was up against prolific Zenit St Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba, who scored twice as Russia thrashed the Scots 4-0.

But three days later, at Hampden, Devlin was rarely tested defensively against minnows San Marino.

McInnes believes Devlin will feel the benefit of both games in his future development.

He said: “Whether you see it immediately or not, I think you always get a benefit from playing with your national team.

“Whether it’s a good experience or a bad experience, I think it makes you better.

“He’s had to play against Russia and be asked the question a lot by a physical striker and then play against a team in San Marino where he didn’t have a lot to do defensively.

“It was more about his use of the ball, which was good, as was his concentration. Mikey has sampled two different ends of the spectrum in international football and it’s pleasing he managed to deal with that.”