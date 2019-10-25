Aberdeen boss McInnes happy to be measured on performances against Celtic and Rangers

Derek McInnes expects his Dons to be judged on how they compete with Celtic and Rangers.

And the Aberdeen gaffer hopes his team can produce another display that scores favourably with their critics when the Hoops visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

In McInnes’s six seasons at the helm, the Reds have mixed it with the Old Firm, finishing second in the Premiership on four occasions, third once and fourth once.

For some, finishing fourth last season and not being closer to the Glasgow giants was a disappointment.

With the spending power of Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard’s teams, it is becoming tougher for the Dons to match them over a whole season.

But McInnes insists that, over a period of 90 minutes, Aberdeen can inflict damage on the Hoops and Gers – and reckons there’s a performance in his side that can upset the champions this weekend.

He said: “That’s the way we’ve always felt over the years here and we’ve managed to beat Rangers and Celtic on a number of occasions.

“You can still have the belief, the confidence, the energy, have everything that’s needed, produce a level of performance and lose the game against Celtic.

“But if you don’t have the belief and the physicality then you will lose the game.

“There are certain fundamentals we need in the game and as soon as the referee blows his whistle we need to see that from us.

“I think for a lot of other clubs when they play these games it’s almost as if there’s nothing to lose and it’s a free hit for them.

“It’s never been that at Aberdeen – and nor should it be.

“We’ve been judged against Rangers and Celtic for a number of years, despite the difference in resources and all the rest of it.

“That shows you where we’ve been and I think we’re capable of landing a few blows against the better teams in this league and hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

After four seasons of finishing in the bottom six prior to his arrival, McInnes has increased standards at Pittodrie.

As a result, expectation to get results against Celtic and Rangers has grown. But that’s something the Dons boss relishes.

He added: “That’s understandable and that’s normal, and that’s what it should be at a club where there is a demand to do well.

“Nobody knows more than me what’s expected. I’ve been here six and a half years and I get it. I want to work at a club where there is that expectation.”

Aberdeen head into Sunday’s encounter having returned to winning ways with last weekend’s 3-0 success against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Prior to Saturday’s win in Lanarkshire, the Dons had recorded victory just once in five games. However, McInnes takes positives from last time out and the 1-1 draw with Hibs on October 5.

On that occasion the Reds found themselves a goal and a man down but managed to battle back and earn a point before ending the Pittodrie clash with nine players.

To get a positive result this weekend McInnes insists his side need to display the same passion as they have in the last two matches.

He said: “We were probably on the cusp of what we wanted against Hibs.

“We got a couple of men sent off, which made the challenge more difficult.

“But I wanted more of that and for us to be at our best we need to play with that passion.

“I think the fans recognise that. The way the support got behind the team was really encouraging for me.

“That’s the way we need to play against any opposition and to salvage a result from being 1-0 down and down to 10 men was brilliant.

“We stepped forward from that again at Motherwell and supporters can be very forgiving if they see their team putting everything in.

“It’s those sort of attributes I’m looking for on Sunday, as well as a technical performance.”