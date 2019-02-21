Rangers to receive around 2,000 tickets for Scottish Cup clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie

Rangers will only receive around 2,000 tickets for their Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

SFA rules say travelling supporters are entitled to 20% of briefs for the tie on Sunday March 3, which would be double the amount normally reserved for away fans at other games in the Granite City.

The visitors’ section in the South Stand at Pittodrie was reduced for all fixtures four years ago and a security fence removed.

It is understood the Dons would have been unable to get the stadium’s safety certificate altered in time to offer Rangers 20% of tickets and were quick to inform their rivals of the ruling.