Rangers’ keeper Allan McGregor loses appeal against two game ban

Rangers keeper Allan McGregor has lost an appeal at a Hampden hearing against a two game ban for fouling Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson in the recent clash at Pittodrie.

The 37-year-old Scotland international was cited by SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte for a high challenge on Ferguson in Rangers’ 4-2 win last Wednesday.

McGregor’s foot was high and he connected with his studs on Ferguson’s shin.

Referee Bobby Madden did not punish McGregor during the match for the reckless challenge however the SFA compliance officer deemed the incident worthy of a suspension.

Rangers immediately moved to appeal the decision, with the hearing taking place after being pushed back 24 hours from its original date.

McGregor will now miss this weekend’s league game with St Johnstone and the Scottish Cup replay against Kilmarnock.

Rangers have already failed in their bid to overturn the red card shown to Alfredo Morelos in the clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Colombian Morelos was red carded for stamping on Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.

Scotland international McKenna was also dismissed for kicking out at Morelos in retaliation.

Aberdeen accepted McKenna’s red card and subsequent three-game ban.

Rangers appealed, but that was rejected at a hearing on Friday with Morelos hit with a three-game ban.