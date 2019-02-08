Rangers keeper Allan McGregor faces two-game ban after Lewis Ferguson challenge

Rangers keeper Allan McGregor is facing a retrospective ban following a challenge on Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

The 37-year-old appeared to aim at kick at Ferguson during Wednesday night’s game at Pittodrie.

Rangers won the game 4-2

The incident has now been referred to the SFA after footage was reviewed by the compliance officer.

An allegation has been made that McGregor committed what should have been a red card offence and it was missed by the referee.

A tribunal will now consider on Tuesday if the allegation is true and, if so, it will also consider whether McGregor should be disciplined by, for example, being banned from future games.

Rangers have already appealed a red card given to Morelos during the feisty game with a decision expected later this evening.

Fast Track Notice of Complaint | Allan McGregor, Player, Rangers FC

Disciplinary Rule allegedly breached: Disciplinary Rule 200 : Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player.

Any Fast Track Notice of Complaint alleging a breach of this Rule shall be Determined by a Fast Track Tribunal subject to the provisions of Section 13.

Fast Track Tribunal Hearing: Tuesday 12 February 2019