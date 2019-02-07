Thursday, February 7th 2019 Show Links
Rangers appeal Morelos red card against Aberdeen

by Ryan Cryle
07/02/2019, 2:05 pm Updated: 07/02/2019, 2:26 pm
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Scott McKenna are both sent off after a coming together.
Rangers have appealed Alfredo Morelos’ third red card of the season against Aberdeen.

Morelos was sent off last night in the Gers 4-2 Premiership win, alongside the Dons’ Scott McKenna, after both players appeared to kick out at each other.

However, the Ibrox side have launched a bid to have ref Bobby Madden’s decision overturned.

Morelos’ opening day dismissal at Pittodrie, for another kick out at McKenna, was downgraded to a yellow card on appeal.

