Rangers appeal Morelos red card against Aberdeen

Rangers have appealed Alfredo Morelos’ third red card of the season against Aberdeen.
Morelos was sent off last night in the Gers 4-2 Premiership win, alongside the Dons’ Scott McKenna, after both players appeared to kick out at each other.
However, the Ibrox side have launched a bid to have ref Bobby Madden’s decision overturned.
Morelos’ opening day dismissal at Pittodrie, for another kick out at McKenna, was downgraded to a yellow card on appeal.
Highlights
🎥 @AberdeenFC 2-4 @RangersFC
⚽ Morelos brace, Tavernier & Defoe on target for Rangers in midweek thriller! 🎯
⚽ Cosgrove hits double for Dons 2⃣
⚽ McKenna and Morelos see red in clash 🔴
Watch the best of the action on the #SPFL YouTube channel
— SPFL (@spfl) February 7, 2019