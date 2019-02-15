Players in bid to kick artificial pitches out of Scottish top flight

Scottish top-flight players have launched a bid to have controversial artificial pitches banned from the Premiership.

On behalf of their members, PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) Scotland have submitted a petition to the SPFL calling for action over artificial surfaces and the standard of all pitches in Scottish football.

Every Premiership player has signed the Improving Pitches Petition to outlaw plastic pitches in the top flight except those at Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Livingston, the clubs who utilise artificial pitches.

Players at those three clubs were not involved as PFA Scotland felt it was unfair to ask them to sign the petition.

Aberdeen FC’s management team and players have backed the petition.

Dons defender Mikey Devlin is the vice-chairman of PFA Scotland, the trade union for all professional footballers in the country.

The call for a ban on plastic pitches does not extend to the three tiers below the top flight.

Players in the Championship, League One and League Two have, however, called on the SPFL to introduce a blanket policy to ensure all surfaces – artificial or grass – are maintained to the highest standards possible.

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart said: “This is a strong, powerful message from our members, those who actually play the game.

“It is abundantly clear from our conversations with all 42 squads our members feel passionately about Scottish football and care about the image and perception of the game they love.

“Football is of course an entertainment industry, but our members do not enjoy playing on artificial surfaces in particular. The SPFL recently agreed television contracts meaning Premiership matches will be seen all over the world. This can only be good for Scottish football which is in a good place now.

“To keep improving, and to capitalise on the feelgood factor, our members are of the view that having quality pitches to play on is of vital importance.

“Our members in the Premiership want to see regulation in place that will ensure all Premiership pitches are grass and are maintained to the highest standards.”

PFA Scotland members participated in large numbers in a joint survey with the SFA on artificial surfaces in 2013.

Now, following the success of the Pitch Rater App and its results from the 2017/18 season, PFA Scotland took further opinion from their Management Committee, club reps and players during club visits across all 42 SPFL clubs this season.

The petition presented to the SPFL on behalf of Premiership clubs has called for regulations to be put in place prohibiting clubs using plastic pitches in the Scottish top flight.

This will inevitably result in a backlash from the three top-flight teams that utilise those pitches and whose players were not asked to participate in the petition.

Hamilton, Livingston and Kilmarnock are among the poorest clubs in the Premiership and the costs of uplifting a surface and replacing it could prove to be prohibitive.

PFA Scotland also called for increased and random testing of all pitches to be introduced.

They also want to work with the SPFL to use results from the app, where players rate each pitch after a game, to introduce their own marking system.

Pitches falling below a certain standard should then have an improvement and support plan in place that will be monitored.

Wishart added: “The standard of grass pitches in the Premiership has improved, particularly since the Pitch Rater App has been in place.

“Therefore there is no reason why clubs at the highest level cannot have a well-maintained grass pitch.

“Our members in all divisions feel artificial surfaces are often over-used and the priority seems to be community use, not first-team matches, therefore these surfaces drop in standard very quickly. Players in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 ask for a quicker turn around when replacing the artificial surfaces they play on.”

PFA Scotland have also called for proper research to be introduced immediately into the longer term affects of artificial surfaces on players, especially wear and tear on body and joints.

They also want a centralised reporting system introduced, with mandatory participation by all 42 clubs reporting instances of injuries, and where and how they occur.

St Johnstone’s Liam Craig, chairman of PFA Scotland, said: “Players believe that removing artificial surfaces from the top league and improving them throughout the SPFL Championship, League One and League Two will have a positive impact on our game in Scotland.

“The inconsistency of artificial surfaces at the top level of Scottish football is a major factor on how the game is played by players.

“The ball rolls and bounces differently which effects a player’s decision making.

“Movements such as running, turning and tackling on the pitch also have a negative impact on the body which inevitably effects a players performance.

“Players often say it takes longer to recover after playing on an artificial pitch. This can not only effect future performances, but also team selection.

“If a player takes longer to recover, a manager may not select them for games on these surfaces or for a game after playing on them.

“A decision based on this sees a player suffer financially – the player could not only miss out on bonuses and appearance money but could find themselves out of the team for a longer period purely down to a game being played on an artificial surface.”