Pittodrie pitch rated ninth in Premiership

Aberdeen’s Pittodrie was rated ninth pitch of the 12 pitches in the Scottish Premiership for the 2017-18 season.

PFA Scotland utilised Pitch Rater, a Player Perception App where players completed feedback forms after games.

As part of the data collection, 3,593 feedback forms were 100% completed and 43,116 questions answered by 572 players.

There was an average of 86 feedback reports per venue.

Some of the questions asked were a yes/no on if the pitch was stable when changing direction.

Another was on how a player felt after the game and offered three options – less tired than usual, normal or more tired than usual.

Players were also asked to rate the quality of the pitch from 1 to 5 – with 1 being very poor, 2 poor, 3 average, 4 good and 5 excellent.

The surface at Pittodrie secured an average rating of 3.

The only grass pitch Aberdeen rated below of was Hearts’ Tynecastle, which was placed 10th with an average of 2.96.

Artificial surfaces at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park (1.70 average) and Hamilton’s Superseal Stadium (1.18) ranked lowest.

Livingston were not in the Premiership last season to be rated.

However, their artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena was rated fourth best in the Championship for last season, with 3.12.

Motherwell’s Fir Park topped the Premiership pitches with an average rating of 4.26 with Hibs’ Easter Road second on 4.10.

Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium was voted top in Scotland with an average 4.43 rating out of a possible five.