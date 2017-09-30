Pittodrie bust-up part of new book​

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A new book focusing on Aberdeen has lifted the lid on the Pittodrie bust-up last season following the last-gasp League Cup win over St Johnstone.

Saints are today set to face the Dons at Pittodrie in the Premiership.

Stand by your Reds, by award-winning sports journalist and life-long Aberdeen fan Bryan Cooney, is an uncompromising history of the Dons.

Defender Andy Considine gives the lowdown on that night in the book.

Cooney writes: “The Dons had dispensed with St Johnstone in the League Cup quarter-final, a last-minute goal from Adam Rooney putting bitter rivals in their place.

“The Dons celebrated loudly and pointedly, with the door of the home dressing room open and the victory music pounding out.

“Former Don Steven MacLean allegedly took exception to the tone of the celebration and entered the changing room and switched off the music.

“The ghetto blaster was switched back on immediately, whereupon MacLean re-entered foreign territory.

“On this occasion, he faced the interrogation technique of Mark Reynolds. ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing?’

“MacLean and Reynolds became involved in a skirmish which travelled outside the dressing room.”

In Cooney’s account, Considine said: “Well, everyone just rushed out and just about everyone was involved. You couldn’t move in the tunnel.

“Oh, God, it just kicked off.

“But, listen, it’s part of the game.”

Stand by your Reds is out now through Luath Press Ltd.