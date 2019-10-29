Pitch at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park to be named after legend Joe Harper

Aberdeen have confirmed Joe Harper’s name will adorn one of the pitches at their new £12 million training facility.

The Dons record goalscorer, who scored 205 goals in 300 appearances over two spells beginning in 1969, is an icon for the Red Army – to whom he is “King Joey” or the “King of the Beach End”.

👑 Following his recent induction to the SFA Hall of Fame we can confirm that the Red Army has voted to see the King of the Beach End, Joe Harper, recognised at our new training facility. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/H6iLGg4Hqu#StandFree pic.twitter.com/J6qpztLGmi — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 29, 2019

Harper revealed supporters had nominated him for the honour as he was inducted to the Scottish Football Hall of Fame this week.

Other pitches at the site will be named after Willie Miller, Neale Cooper, Teddy Scott, Eoin Jess and one other – to be announced tomorrow.

Cormack Park, which also includes the Bobby Clark football academy, will be officially opened by ex-Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson tomorrow.