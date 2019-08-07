Picture gallery: McKenna arrives at airport with team-mates as Aberdeen fly out for Europa League clash with Rijeka

Wantaway centre-back Scott McKenna was with his Aberdeen team-mates as they arrived at the city’s airport to fly out to Croatia.
The Dons take on Rijeka in the Europa League third qualifying round first leg tomorrow night.
In-demand McKenna, 22, had a transfer request rejected earlier this week after bids of £3 million from Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest were knocked back.
Pittodrie chiefs want at least £7m for the Scotland international – who, alongside Andy Considine, is one of the Reds’ two fit senior centre-halves at the moment.