Part of Dens Park closed for supporters’ safety ahead of Aberdeen match

Part of Dundee’s Dens Park will be shut for the “safety and well being of supporters” ahead of tonight’s Dons match.

Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen are due to play Dundee this evening at the venue.

The Dundee club has revealed the South Enclosure, which normally houses home supporters, will be closed.

A statement said: “Due to a last minute issue with the water supply the club will be unable open the South Enclosure for this evening’s match.

“The club have looked into every possibility and sadly this is the only option available.

“Those with tickets for the South Enclosure will be seated in sections A, B and C of the Main Stand.

“We understand this is not an ideal situation but the safety and well being of supporters will always be paramount when the club is making decisions.”