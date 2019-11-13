Aberdeen duo at back for Scotland could come 30 years since Miller and McLeish last played together in dark blue

There’s a looming possibility an Aberdeen centre-back partnership could once more be paired in the dark blue of Scotland in Cyprus on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s side head to the Med for a Euro 2020 qualifier, where a win will only serve to boost belief ahead of March’s play-offs.

Automatic qualification from Group I is a ship that has long since sailed – but, should the Scots beat the Cypriots then exorcise the demons of Kazakhstan at Hampden, things may just be looking ever so slightly rosier.

With Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper out injured, will Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin of Aberdeen get the nod at the back?

Friday will mark 30 years since the famous Dons and Scotland centre-back pairing of Willie Miller and Alex McLeish – Clarke’s predecessor, ousted after the Kazakh debacle – last turned out for Scotland together, in a game which effectively signalled the end of Miller’s career.

A World Cup qualifier, the Group 5 meeting with Norway at Hampden ended 1-1, Erland Johnsen drawing the visitors level in the last minute after Ally McCoist had given the Dark Blues the lead.

Regardless, the Scots confirmed a second-place group finish and qualification for Italia ’90.

However, in complete contrast to the heady scenes on the pitch and arguably more significant for those linked to the north-east, was the serious knee injury suffered by Reds skipper Miller early in the second half.

Miller was technically sweeper behind McLeish and David McPherson as Scotland employed five at the back.

The late tackle after the whistle had gone brought a premature end to his evening and it was the second-last game the icon played as a professional.