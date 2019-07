Aberdeen have signed midfielder Funso Ojo on a three-year contract from Scunthorpe United.

The Dons have paid a fee believed to be £125,000 to the English League Two club for the 27-year-old Belgian.

Premiership rivals Hibs were also interested in Ojo and had a bid accepted, but he’s chosen to join the Reds.

Ojo is Derek McInnes’ eighth signing of the summer following Curtis Main, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Craig Bryson, Jon Gallagher, Greg Leigh and James Wilson in arriving at Pittodrie.