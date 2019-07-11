Sam says Dons will show respect to RoPS

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove insists the Dons will not underestimate the threat of RoPS despite the Finns struggling for form in their domestic league.

Rovaniemi are languishing third bottom of the Finnish top flight and have taken just five points from the last six games.

Already off the mark with a goal in the 2-0 friendly defeat of Peterhead, Cosgrove is set to lead the attack tonight.

He insists confidence of progressing is high within the Aberdeen camp but emphasised he expects a tough test in the first competitive match against a side deep into their domestic league.

Cosgrove, 22, said: “We will be very wary of RoPS because they are already halfway into their season.

“They will be ready and firing.

“That is what we had been trying to recreate with our pre-season.

“I am sure if we are at the levels we can perform to then we will definitely be in with a great chance of winning.”

In recent seasons the UEFA draw from Nyon, Switzerland, has not dealt a favourable hand to the Dons and last year they landed Premier League Burnley in the second qualifying round.

After a valiant attempt the Dons ultimately crashed out 4-2 on aggregate, losing 3-1 at Turf Moor in extra-time.

This year the draw has been kinder with the route to the third qualifying round already mapped out.

Should the Dons overcome RoPS the reward is a second-round tie against CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg or Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere.

Cosgrove admits seeing the route for potential progress has given the Dons confidence. However, they refuse to look beyond RoPS and tonight’s tie.

He said: “Looking at the two draws we have received already there is massive confidence.

“There is a lot of emphasis on winning both ties.

“However, our minds are fully focused on the first round.

“We know we have to put in a strong performance in the first game at Pittodrie.

“Looking at the bigger picture we are trying to get to the third round and see where it goes from there.”

Signed from Carlisle United in January 2018 Cosgrove made his European debut when pitched in from the start of the 1-1 first leg draw with Burnley last July.

He also led the line in the return leg against the Clarets.

“Burnley last season was a great experience,” he said.

“The European nights are really special, especially at this club.”

That European nights would be delivered this season hung in the balance.

Having finished fourth in the league the Dons had to rely on Celtic retaining the Scottish Cup to confirm their Euro spot.

Had Hearts triumphed at Hampden to deny Celtic the treble-treble, Aberdeen would be entering the League Cup group stages this weekend instead.

Cosgrove is under no illusion as to the importance of Europe to the club, the fans and the city. He said: “Everyone at this club demands European football and everyone at the club thrives off it.

“It is an opportunity we are all relishing.”

Having netted 21 goals last season Cosgrove is determined to net his first goal in Europe tonight.

In preparation he kept his fitness levels high during the summer break.

He said: “We didn’t have loads of time off in the summer, it was under five weeks in the end.

“The first couple of weeks were just about rest and recovery as it was a long season where many of us played a lot of minutes.

“The early part of the rest period was just about getting our legs up, resting up and recovering.

“Towards the end of the summer, though, it is about getting the fitness levels up.

“With it being such a short summer break I don’t think the boys missed too much fitness.”