North-east hitmen in SPFL team of the week

Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn and Rory McAllister of Peterhead have been named in the SPFL team of the week.

McGinn netted an equalising free-kick for the Dons in their 3-1 win at Ross County, while McAllister scored twice for Peterhead against Clyde.

