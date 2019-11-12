North-east hitmen in SPFL team of the week

Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn and Rory McAllister of Peterhead have been named in the SPFL team of the week.
McGinn netted an equalising free-kick for the Dons in their 3-1 win at Ross County, while McAllister scored twice for Peterhead against Clyde.
🗣️ "Curled in a free-kick to equalise for the Dons during their trip to Ross County and stood out as the best player on the pitch"
View the team in full below:
⚽ Congratulations to @HibernianFC striker @Chris_Doidge who has been named as Star Man in the #SPFL Team of the Week! 🌟
He bagged a hat-trick in the Hibees' 4-1 away win at St Johnstone! #TOTW
Read it 👉 https://t.co/9ARqAEddYb pic.twitter.com/385KHSPUxs
