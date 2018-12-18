‘No ultimatums’ but Aberdeen boss McInnes hopes he’ll know if Shinnie and Mackay-Steven are staying by January

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed hopes for an answer from Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven on their future by January.

Skipper Shinnie and winger Mackay-Steven both have deals up at the end of the season.

They will be free to speak to any interested clubs when the transfer window opens on January 1.

McInnes insists he will do all he can to keep the duo and confirmed both have indicated they are “seriously thinking about” signing a new Aberdeen contract.

Ideally he wants them to make a decision by the end of this month, but will not put pressure on by delivering an ultimatum for a decision.

McInnes said: “Both Shinnie and Mackay-Steven have indicated the potential for staying is something they are seriously thinking about.

“Having known the lads now for a long time I have got to trust that is what it is.

“Both lads have done very well for me, I have been good for them and Aberdeen have been good for them.

“Hopefully that will be reflected in their decision.

“I hope they stay and I will do all I can to keep them here.

“But if they don’t then we deal with it at the right time.

“I would hope both of them would let me know by January because that would help me forward plan.

“I think myself and the club are deserving of that.

“But if it takes longer for them to decide then it is still within their rights.

“There is no ultimatums from me because that doesn’t do you any good.

“I have to respect their wishes to weigh everything up and hopefully we can get both boys signed.”

Aberdeen have tabled an offer that would make Scotland international Shinnie one of the club’s highest paid players.

Winger Mackay-Steven is the club’s joint scorer this season but is side-lined for tonight’s Pittodrie clash with Dundee with concussion.

He was knocked unconscious in the 1-0 Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2 and has been sidelined since.

McInnes said: “Both lads are quite within their rights to maybe weigh up their options and assess that.”

Mackay-Steven and centre-back Mikey Devlin are out of tonight’s clash where victory would see McInnes’ side move to within one point of Premiership leaders Rangers.

Devlin has been out with a foot tendon injury sustained on international duty with Scotland last month.

The 25-year-old has missed the last six games and yesterday travelled to London to undergo further tests with a specialist.

McInnes said: “Mikey and Gary are still out for Dundee.

“Mikey went to see a specialist on Monday in London just to try and get a follow up on where he is.

“It is just to get some advice on it, not because we are overly worried about it.

“It would be great to have him back in December.

“Mikey will miss tonight and I think he will miss Saturday.

“Gary will miss Dundee but will have a chance for Hearts at the weekend.”

Victory tonight would move the Dons level on points with defending champions Celtic, and just one off leaders Rangers and second-placed Kilmarnock.

Dundee are second bottom of the Premiership but McInnes expects a tough battle.

He said: “It will be a competitive game like St Mirren was as Dundee are down there at the minute.

“When you are down there, even at this stage of the season, every point is important.

“But we want those three points and we have to go and show that tonight.

“Under Jim (McIntyre) there is a structure there that they stick to and a way of playing that mirrors a lot of his Ross County teams.

“You can see they have had some good results because of it.”