McInnes doesn’t see scope to boost Aberdeen numbers in January

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed it is unlikely he will increase his squad size in January.

Aberdeen have been hammered by an injury crisis that has reduced the squad to the bare bones.

Eight players were unavailable through illness or injury for the recent 5-0 defeat by Rangers.

The manager, pictured, had no experienced defenders or midfielders on the substitutes’ bench at Ibrox.

For the 1-1 draw with Hibs before the international break, McInnes had six players ruled out by injury.

He admits it has been the worst spell of injury problems in his six-and-a-half years at the club.

Asked if there was any scope to increase the squad size in January to tackle any future injury crisis, he said: “I wouldn’t have thought so.

“However, January is a long way off.

“We will see where we are and things can change.

“Certainly it has been very unusual recently with injuries.

“I don’t think I have ever as a manager had eight players unavailable for selection as I did for the game against Rangers.

“The injury situation needs to improve.

“If we improve that side of it then hopefully there will not be a huge amount of work to be done in January because that is never a good thing.”

McInnes hopes his injury problems will be eased for Saturday’s Premiership trip to third-placed Motherwell.

He is hopeful midfielder Craig Bryson will have recovered from an ankle injury that has ruled him out of the last four games.

Centre-back Ash Taylor was also expected to step up his rehabilitation during the international break and midfielder Stephen Gleeson has returned to training having undergone knee surgery during pre-season.

However, summer signing Funso Ojo is out until the end of the year with a hamstring tear and attacker Scott Wright is sidelined for the season having undergone surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.

Attacker James Wilson has also picked up a knee injury and missed the draw with Hibs.

Aberdeen will also be minus midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Curtis Main for the trip to Fir Park through suspension.

Both received straight red cards in the draw with Hibs and the Dons opted not to appeal the dismissals.

Should Bryson not win his fitness battle that would leave 18-year-old Dean Campbell as the only recognised central midfielder available to McInnes.

Campbell has started the last four games in the absence of Ojo and Bryson. He captained Scotland Under-19s this week to a 1-0 win over Germany to book a Euro Championship elite qualifying spot.

Aberdeen have secured just one victory from the last five games and exited the League Cup quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out loss away to Hearts.

Sitting fourth in the table they are already nine points behind leaders Rangers after eight games.

Asked if he was confident he has built a squad to bring progression, McInnes said: “Yes, I am. We put a squad together in the summer that we felt can meet the demands.

“We spent £125,000 (to sign Ojo from Scunthorpe) on doing that. However, I have been more or less without Bryson, who was there to replace Graeme Shinnie (who signed for Derby County) who was a key player.

“I thought we lacked experience and leadership on the pitch at Ibrox. Having Bryson back will help matters.

“Ojo we are going to be without until January which is disappointing as I brought him in to be an important player for us.

“He was clearly going to be that for me.

“Against Rangers I had eight players out and five of them would probably have started.

“That is half the outfield starting team.

“That makes things a lot more difficult. But hopefully we can get a couple back.”