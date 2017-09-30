‘No cup crisis talk’ says skip Shinnie

Skipper Graeme Shinnie revealed there were no crisis talks after Aberdeen crashed out of the League Cup quarter-final to Motherwell.

Shinnie confirmed the Reds had a post-mortem less than 48 hours after the 3-0 cup defeat at Fir Park.

The Dons returned to Motherwell three days after that loss and triumphed 1-0 in the Premiership.

Shinnie said: “We had a meeting on Saturday.

“It was not a crisis meeting.

“It was just a case of saying we didn’t do this or that so we need to do this or that, as things need to be better.

“However, we all knew that as we were not at the races on Thursday (in the League Cup) and the squad wanted to put things right.

“That showed on Sunday.”

Aberdeen will today host St Johnstone. Shinnie expects a scrap similar to the one that edged out Motherwell, but also wants more onus on the Reds’ flair and creativity.

He said: “It is going to be a fight and a scrap against St Johnstone and we need to meet that head on.

“We also have to try to get the ball down and pass it and play the way we want as well.

“We want to go into the international break on the back of a win.”