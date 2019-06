Aberdeen have not received a £5 million bid from Celtic for Scott McKenna.

Reports this morning suggested the Dons had rebuffed an approach for the 22-year-old Scotland international, however, club sources have denied any offer was made.

Last summer, the Reds rejected a £7 million bid for McKenna from Aston Villa, with the Hoops, Hull City and Stoke City all failing in attempts to get Aberdeen to sell their prized asset.