No Aberdeen players in Scotland squad as boss Steve Clarke announces picks

There are no Aberdeen players in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.

Dons defender Scott McKenna was expected to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock, while another recent call-up, Mikey Devlin, hasn’t featured for the Reds since July 11.

There is no place either for departed Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie, now at Derby County. However, Steve Clarke has included former Dons Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich City) and Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) are included, as well as Granite City-raised Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).