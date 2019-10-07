No 2 Docherty calls for consultation over any McKenna Scotland call-up

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty confirmed the Pittodrie medical team will be consulted if Scott McKenna receives a Scotland call-up this week.

McKenna returned to action for the 1-1 draw with Hibs after five weeks out with a hamstring tear.

Centre-back McKenna was not named in Steve Clarke’s original squad for this week’s Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and San Marino as he was out injured.

However, Scotland boss Clarke has been plunged into a defensive crisis for the Group I double header.

Norwich City centre-half Grant Hanley is out of the squad with a groin injury. Uncapped Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher has already been called in.

Clarke also lost Leeds defender Liam Cooper with Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay named in his place.

On whether McKenna would be available for a Scotland call-up, Docherty said: “We would need to monitor that and speak with the physios.

“It is something the management team and medical team would need to make a decision on.

“I am sure there will be conversations about that later.

“For the moment the squad has been named and Scott wasn’t in it.”

McKenna has been a regular starter for the Scots and if fit would have been set to face Russia and San Marino.

It is understood Clarke has been in regular contact with Aberdeen and McKenna.

It was agreed that due to having only had a few days training, McKenna would be allowed to work with Aberdeen this week.

However, Clarke could yet move to hand a late call-up to McKenna to bring experience to his backline.

Hearts centre-back John Souttar is also out injured.

Docherty said: “Scott did fantastically well and only returned to training in the latter stages of the week.

“He put his body on the line after being out for quite a while.

“Scott got through the 90 minutes and will be tired.

“We monitored Scott on Thursday and Friday and in discussions with him he thought he could give it a go. You saw with his performance that he has the heart of a lion.

“He will get through anything and did his bit for the team.”

Aberdeen battled back from a goal down and a man down to salvage a draw with Hibs.

They were down to 10 men following a straight red card to Curtis Main moments after Hibs had gone 1-0 up.

The Dons secured a late equaliser with a Sam Cosgrove header although Lewis Ferguson was also sent off in injury-time.

Following the 5-0 defeat to Rangers manager Derek McInnes received flak from angry supporters.

It was the heaviest loss of McInnes’ six-and-a-half years at Pittodrie and some supporters went to the extreme of questioning the manager’s future at the club.

Docherty insists the Dons, and the Red Army, are lucky to have McInnes at the helm. And he called for the critics to wake up to that.

Docherty said: “We are lucky at Aberdeen football club that we have a manager in Derek McInnes.

“A lot of people need to realise that. The amount of solid, sterling work that has been done.

“Sometimes when you are in a situation like that it brings out the best in people.

“It made them stand up and show their personality which is a reflection of the manager.

“A lot of questions had been raised from the last performance in terms of the team’s personality and mentality.

“What they did is reflect the manager’s personality and mentality in that last 15 minutes.

“It speaks volumes of the squad as they weren’t giving it up.”

Main and Ferguson will both be suspended for the upcoming game against Motherwell and Celtic following their dismissals.

Docherty said: “I think his (Stevie Mallan) reaction to the Curtis Main tackle influenced the referee.

“I didn’t think it was a red card for Ferguson.”