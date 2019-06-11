Aberdeen’s McGinn hopes to be back for first game of Europa League qualifying

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn hopes to be fit for the Europa League first qualifying round.

The Northern Irishman is recovering from ankle surgery, but has revealed he wants to be back by the time the Euro campaign starts on July 11.

Dons boss Derek McInnes recently revealed to the Evening Express he was expecting McGinn back in training in “the second or third week of July”.

However, McGinn said: “I’m hoping I get back (for the first round qualifier) but it’s a long season ahead so I don’t want to rush things.

“We got a tough draw last season playing Burnley and it was an unbelievable experience going down there to play a Premiership team and running them so close.

“Hopefully we get a nice draw to start because we know how tough it is to get through four stages of the Europa League to get to the group stages, but hopefully we get a draw which will set us up nicely to push on in the competition.”