New Aberdeen signings ready for Chikhura Sachkhere test

New Aberdeen signing Funso Ojo has been doing double training sessions so he can make his debut against FC Chikhura Sachkhere in Georgia.

The £125,000 capture from Scunthorpe did not fly with the Dons to Finland for the 2-1 win over RoPS Rovaniemi as he signed after the UEFA deadline to register players for the first qualifying round.

But the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder has been registered for this round and is eligible to debut in Georgia.

McInnes said: “We have been accelerating Funso’s work.

“He was doing double sessions back in Aberdeen when we were in Finland to get ready for this week.

“I have been very pleased with him. He is our player now and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Aberdeen could receive a double boost in midfield with summer signing Craig Bryson also in contention for tomorrow’s tie.

An ankle ligament injury sustained with former club Derby County has ensured Bryson has yet to feature for the Reds since signing this summer.

With Bryson and Ojo ruled out of the trip to RoPS, McInnes went with a teenage midfield partnership of Lewis Ferguson, 19, and Dean Campbell, 18.

Both were impressive in a game where the Dons fought back from losing a goal in the first minute to eventually win 2-1, with Scotland Under-21 cap Ferguson netting an injury-time winner.

McInnes said: “Lewis is a young boy with a huge future ahead of him.

“This time last year he scored an overhead kick against Burnley (3-1 loss after extra time) and in Finland he scored in an away tie to seal the game.

“Lewis was magnificent and was ably supported by young Dean Campbell.

“A lot of the younger players had not been through that before so it was pleasing that they can now tick off an experience like Finland.

“When they face similar situations in the future they will know they can deal with the game.”

Ferguson was pitched in for his Dons debut in the Europa League when facing Premier League Burnley last season.

It was a show of faith from McInnes that paid off as the teen has started every game he has been available for since.

Ferguson will start in Georgia tomorrow and it will be a case of who from Ojo, Bryson and Campbell will be in midfield alongside the 19-year-old.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Against RoPS we identified (Lucas) Lingman as their best player and I spoke to Lewis and said he needed to do a job on him.

“I said I still wanted him to be productive, but in the words of Sir Alex Ferguson he needed to be a scarf around his neck.

“I thought he was and made sure he didn’t have an influence.

“Not only that he popped up with the goal at the end which his performance over the last two games has merited.”