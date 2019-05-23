Aberdeen boss McInnes – New faces will be in door at Pittodrie before squad comes back for pre-season

Boss Derek McInnes aims to have new signings completed before the Dons return for pre-season.

McInnes faces a major summer rebuild and will move quickly to have additions in before the squad return to Pittodrie in the last week of next month.

The Dons boss is closing in on securing out-of-contract Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

Hearts are also interested in landing the 26-year-old but Aberdeen are set to beat them to Main’s signature.

A deal for Main, 26, is close to being pushed over the line by the Reds.

Aberdeen have also opened up contract talks with Ash Taylor in a bid to secure a Pittodrie return for the centre-back.

The 28-year-old travelled north to Aberdeen on Tuesday for discussions.

Taylor left Aberdeen in summer 2017 for Northampton Town.

He had a year left on his contract and Northampton sought a six-figure fee for the defender.

However, his deal was terminated by mutual consent last week.

That made the 28-year-old a free agent and opened the way for Aberdeen to move.

McInnes said: “Hopefully there will be some good, positive news in the next few weeks about new players coming in.

“We will try to be active and make good signings.

“Although we don’t have the money to throw at it, we can recruit smartly.

“Work has been ongoing for a while and we have made plenty of phone calls and have irons in the fire.

“Ideally when we report back in June we’ve strengthened in key areas and we’ll be looking forward to the coming season.”

It has also been reported the Dons are eyeing up a move for Queen’s Park striker Michael Ruth. The 17-year-old has been watched by Hibs and also spent time of trial with Rangers.

Aberdeen return to Pittodrie for a few days before flying out to Cork in the Republic of Ireland for a week-long training camp.

They will face Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads at the Fota Island training complex on the outskirts of Cork on Saturday June 29 (2pm).

Main will need no introduction to Dons fans as he netted twice for Motherwell in a 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final demolition of Aberdeen at Hampden last April.

He has netted just six goals in 37 appearances for the Steelmen this season. Two of those goals came against League Two opposition Clyde and Edinburgh City in the League Cup group stages.

After 18 months in Scottish football following his move from Portsmouth, Main was weighing up a move back to England.

However, Dons boss McInnes has persuaded him to remain in Scotland and a deal is close to being completed.

With a tight budget, McInnes will primarily target out-of- contract free agent players and accepts landing a goalscoring striker in that market is difficult.

He said: “My first port of call will be the out-of-contract list and trying to get players in on frees. Players who are under contract are always more difficult to bring in.

“When it comes to key positions like No 9 and No 5, it is very rare you get them out of contract.

“Other positions can be a bit easier to find but the key positions are sometimes more of a challenge.”

Taylor spent three seasons at Pittodrie and made 87 starts, scoring 11 goals. McInnes had been keen to retain Taylor but he opted to return to England when his contract expired after the 2-1 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic in May 2017.

The moves for Taylor and Main are the opening gambits of a summer transfer window where McInnes will also have to replace skipper Graeme Shinnie, as the midfielder has joined Derby County on a three-year contract.

He will also have to sign a winger because Scotland international Gary Mackay-Steven looks set to exit Pittodrie as a free agent.

Mackay-Steven has still to make a decision on his future despite the Reds attempting to tie him down on a new deal for the majority of the past season.

The 28-year-old is wanted by MLS side New York City.

Mackay-Steven is to discuss his future with his agent and family this week. He has insisted McInnes will be the first to know of his decision.

McInnes will also have to secure a left-back this summer. Derby County left-back Max Lowe has returned to his parent club, although McInnes hopes to secure the 22-year-old’s return for next season.

McInnes has also opened talks with versatile midfielder/defender Dom Ball, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Pittodrie. Ball is now a free agent, after his contract with Rotherham expired.