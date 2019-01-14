McInnes won’t rule out new faces ahead of Scottish Cup clash with Dons monitoring Stewart

Dons boss Derek McInnes has refused to rule out securing a new signing in time for the Scottish Cup tie with Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

McInnes, whose Dons beat FC Dibba Al-Hisn 2-0 in Dubai, is in the market for a left-back and an attacker.

Aberdeen are monitoring the situation of Greg Stewart who has been recalled from Kilmarnock to Birmingham.

Stewart spent last season on loan at Pittodrie and his contract with Birmingham is up at the end of the season.

The attacker has scored eight times in 16 appearances for Killie this season.

McInnes’ transfer kitty could also be boosted by the potential sale of Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser.

Everton and Southampton are both reportedly targeting the winger with a view to a January transfer window swoop.

The Toffees are said to be weighing up a £15 million move for the former Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate.

That would land the Dons a £3m bumper pay day.

Aberdeen put in a 20% sell-on clause when Fraser left Pittodrie for Bournemouth for £400,000 training compensation in 2013.

The Reds have already pocketed up to £150,000 this month from a clause in former Don Jayden Stockley’s contract.

Stockley, who left the Reds in summer 2017, moved from Exeter to Preston North End in a £750,000 deal this month.

On potential signings in time for the weekend, McInnes said: “You never know.

“I wouldn’t rule it out but wouldn’t rule it in either.

“It is just one of those things.

“Sometimes it can take time and to sign good players in any window is difficult.

“Good players are not always available.

“To sign the players we want and that we feel can make improvements is always more of a challenge in January.

“So who knows? We will try.”

Despite the prolific scoring form of Sam Cosgrove, who netted a brace against FC Dibba Al-Hisn, the Dons boss still intends to secure a signing to further bolster the attack.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk confirmed this month that the decision to recall Stewart from Kilmarnock was not his.

It was a call from the club’s owners and Monk insisted he has no plans to play Stewart this season.

McInnes is also in the market for a left-back following the end of the loan deal for Derby County’s Max Lowe.

The full-back is now back at his parent club and started in Friday’s 2-0 loss to Leeds United.

McInnes said: “We are looking at various options and a bit more fire power and a left-back.

“We will see how things play out over the month.

“We are hopeful of getting one or two things done and whoever that is remains to be seen.

“But we have a few things in mind.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is out of contract at the end of the season and McInnes indicated he hoped to use the time in Dubai to convince him to sign a new deal.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2-0 win in the friendly, McInnes confirmed there had been no developments with the club captain.

Championship sides Brentford and Hull City are monitoring the Scotland international.

McInnes and his squad will today jet back to the Granite City after their week-long warm-weather training camp.

Aberdeen return to action after the winter shutdown with a fourth-round tie against League One Stenhousemuir at Pittodrie.