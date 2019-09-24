Dons midfielder Scott Wright to undergo knee op

Aberdeen attacking midfielder Scott Wright is set to undergo surgery on his cruciate ligament this week.

The 22-year-old is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with the injury.

Wright suffered cruciate ligament damage during an innocuous training ground incident in the week building up to the recent 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Aberdonian Wright had rejoined the Dons in the summer following a loan spell at Dundee in the second half of last season.

He forced his way into the starting line-up this season before suffering the cruel injury blow.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “The surgeon that we want to do the operation can fit Scott in this week.

“He will be good to get that operation done.”

Wright’s season-ending injury was the latest blow in an ongoing injury crisis within Pittodrie.

Midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson both suffered injuries in the clash with St Johnstone.

Summer signing Ojo, a £125,000 capture from Scunthorpe, is ruled out for three months with a bad hamstring tear.

Another summer signing, Bryson is out for a month with an ankle injury.

Scotland international Bryson had only recently returned to action from an ankle injury suffered at former club Derby County that had ruled him out for four months.

The injury was to Bryson’s other ankle.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Gleeson has been sidelined all season having undergone knee surgery during the pre-season.

Gleeson has began running again and is expected to return to full training in the next few weeks.