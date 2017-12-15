My focus is on Aberdeen and the better I do the better shape I am in for the World Cup says Dons’ Icelandic stopper Arnason

Kari Arnason is confident Aberdeen will claim second spot for the fourth season in a row and see off the challenge of Rangers.

And the Icelandic international wants to have as big a role as possible in helping the Reds achieve that to secure his place at next year’s World Cup and a date with Lionel Messi.

The Dons and Rangers are locked together on 36 points from 18 games, with the Ibrox side only ahead on goal difference.

Both won on Wednesday night. Aberdeen were comfortable 3-0 victors against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park and Rangers came from behind to beat Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road.

The pair are level on points after the Govan outfit recorded back-to-back wins against Derek McInnes’ team at the end of last month and the beginning of this month.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with fourth-placed Hibs at Pittodrie, Arnason revealed that he thinks the Dons will finish second ahead of the Gers once again this campaign.

The 35-year-old knows the importance of picking up three points tomorrow and said: “We’d like to have a bigger cushion on them.

“But I believe that we have got a better team. And although we didn’t show it against them I think we can keep second spot.

“Over the course of a full season I believe that.

“The last two performances have been good and it is all positive now – we have to build on this going forward to the Hibs game which is a massive game for us.

“They are coming thick and fast so we have to build on this and try to keep up the momentum.

“We have all looked at the table and we all know what is at stake against Hibs.”

Arnason returned to the team against the Saints on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute in last Friday’s 1-0 win at Dundee.

The defender wants to feature as much as possible for Aberdeen, to make sure he is in the Iceland squad that will head for Russia next summer for the World Cup.

In the tournament they will face Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia.

While Arnason admits it will be a tough assignment facing five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, he does take heart from keeping quiet Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo – also a five-time Ballon d’Or winner – in a 1-1 group stage draw at last year’s European Championships.

He added: “Obviously it’s very important for me to get as many games as I can to be there.

“But my focus at the moment is on Aberdeen and the better I do for Aberdeen the better shape I am in for the World Cup.

“That (playing for Aberdeen) is my focus now. I am focusing on each game every week and trying to do the best I can every week so that I am in the best shape possible.”

On the challenge of facing Messi, Arnason said: “I’ll have to try to do some sharpness exercises to be ready for him!

“There’s not really much you can do to prepare for him. With Iceland it is all about team shape – if you get singled out and get one-on-one with that type of player then you can be in trouble.

“We’re going to have to be very solid.

“We’ve played loads of brilliant players and we’ve kept them under wraps and kept them quite quiet.

“But he is on the top of the chain and he is the best player in the world.

“He’s just a different breed.

“We’ve played the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Arjen Robben and they’ve been kept reasonably quiet.

“But at the same time this boy is something special and they’ve got other boys there as well as him.”

Wednesday’s win in Perth was Aberdeen’s second in a row after boss McInnes rejected the advances of Rangers to remain in the Granite City.

Arnason believes the players knowing there is no uncertainty around their manager is helping them perform on the pitch.

He said: “It’s good to have a little bit of security. We know what’s going on now and I think that is reflected on the pitch.”

Arnason believes the win over St Johnstone was one of Aberdeen’s best this season.

He said: “It was a good performance, we kept the ball better and I felt as if it was quite comfortable the whole way through.

“I think it comes down to us being more composed on the ball – even though it was a difficult surface at times, a bit bobbly.

“But I thought we did well on the ball and that’s the reason why we did well on Wednesday.”

Arnason scored the second goal in the Perth win with a back post header from close range. It was his second since returning to the Reds in the summer and he hopes to add to his tally.

“It was nice to contribute – I’m trying to make a habit out of it,” he said.

“It was a forward’s run and the amount of times the ball ends up there is incredible.

“I could see the defender had taken his eyes off me so I tried to slip towards the back stick.”