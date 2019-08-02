My Dons can still get better claims Derek McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes today warned the 5-0 Euro destruction of Chikhura Sachkhere is a taste of what the Dons will deliver this season.

Aberdeen blitzed the Georgians to set up a Europa League third qualifying round clash with HNK Rijeka of Croatia.

Having introduced eight new signings in the summer McInnes hailed the speed, strength and quality of his new-look squad.

He also warned they will only get better as the Dons gel and build full match sharpness.

However, McInnes is braced for further bids for Scotland international defender Scott McKenna before the English transfer window closes on Thursday.

Regardless of McKenna’s future McInnes aims to sign a defender before the UEFA registration deadline to face Rijeka in the first leg in Croatia next week.

McInnes said: “At the two home games in Europe the supporters have seen a flavour of what we are going to be this year.

“My team will get better as we go along.

“It is credit to my players that they are able to deliver that type of performance at this stage of the season.

“We showed our strength, speed and quality enough times and I couldn’t be more pleased.

“We looked a good side, scored quality goals and played with a lot of intelligence.

“There were spells in the game when we were just so free flowing with the speed of the team.”

Red-hot striker Sam Cosgrove netted a hat-trick to take his tally to six European goals this season having scored in all four Euro ties.

The other goals came from Greg Leigh on his competitive debut and Scott Wright.

“I was very pleased,” said McInnes.

“I think people who were not at the game will look at the scoreline and think maybe our opponent was not any good.

“However, contrary to that I thought they were a capable side.

“Anyone who was there at the game could see the way they can work their way from their own box to the opposition box pretty quickly. They are all very comfortable on the ball.”

McInnes and his squad will travel to Croatia next week in the knowledge the Dons defeated HNK Rijeka 3-0 away in the Europa League in 2015 and progressed 5-2 on aggregate.

McInnes said: “I am not saying we can match the result we got before because that was pretty special.

“However I think we can go there and get a positive result.

“Hopefully we can keep everyone with us and no one leaves and we can add another defender and register him before that game (Rijeka).

“If we can start getting two or three out of the treatment room we can go into the Rijeka game confident. But for now we will concentrate on Hearts on Sunday.”

McInnes insists he does not want to lose McKenna. However, he accepts the player’s future will come down to whether a team can come in with the money to reach the Pittodrie board’s valuation of the 22-year-old who is contracted to the club until 2024.

He said: “We have a player (McKenna) who has a value and is a very important player to us and to our country.

“There will come a time when Scott will move on from here, I have said that often enough.

“Other people will see him the way we see him.

“Up until then he is our player.

“Scott is an absolute diamond of a boy to work with and he just has to concentrate on Sunday’s game.

“Then we will see what happens in the last few days of the window.”

McInnes confirmed centre-back Ash Taylor will be ruled out for up to a month having suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg in Tbilisi.

He said: “Ash has had his scan results and will be out for the next three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.”