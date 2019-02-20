Mr Versatile Ball hoping for permanent deal option with Aberdeen

On-loan Rotherham defender Dom Ball hopes signing on at Pittodrie on a permanent deal is an option this summer.

The 23-year-old’s contract at the Championship club expires at the end of this term.

Following a successful season-long loan at Pittodrie in 2017-18, Ball returned last summer for a second campaign.

Ball had suffered with a back injury since the winter training camp in Dubai but is now fully fit again and hopes to face St Johnstone away on Saturday.

There are only 12 league games before the end of the Premiership campaign and Ball hopes extending his time with Aberdeen is on the table.

He said: “My contract is up at the end of the summer so I am in my last year. I will see what happens.

“At the moment I am just hoping to get back in and get back playing. Hopefully there are options, and hopefully there is an option here.”

The former England Under-20 international has shown his versatility by operating at centre-back, full-back and defensive midfield.

He could be pitched into right-back for Saturday’s Premiership trip due to a defensive crisis.

Right-back Shaleum Logan is set to be ruled out with an ankle injury that required him to see a specialist this week.

On-loan Watford centre-back Tommie Hoban is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury sustained in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren. He will undergo knee surgery.

Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna will also serve out the final match of a three-game suspension.

Aberdeen are five points behind second-placed Rangers, but Ball is confident the Ibrox side can still be overhauled in the bid to secure a runners-up finish for a fifth successive season.

On whether there is still time to catch the Gers, he said: “Definitely. There are enough games left and we will take each game as it comes from now.

“Then when it gets to the post-split we can analyse and assess where we want to go from there.

“Things change in the post-split.”

Ball recently became an internet hit when a video of him singing about striker Sam Cosgrove’s goalscoring prowess was uploaded on keeper Joe Lewis’s Twitter account.

While playing guitar Ball sings about Cosgrove going for the Ballon d’Or, which has become a popular chant with Dons fans when the centre- forward scores.

The footage was recorded at one of the Reds players’ regular nights where they meet to watch a Champions League match and play cards and board games.

Ball insists that bond will be vital as the pressures ramp up in the season’s finale.

“It is mainly for Champions League games and there are board games, cards and singing,” he said.

“There are quite a few of us up here on our own so it is just something to do to get out really.

“The team spirit of this group, and last year as well, was great.

“That is credit to the coaching staff and the players that they bring in.

“Everyone is a good person and everyone in the dressing room likes everyone else.

“We all get on outside of football. On the pitch there is that competitiveness for places but that respect for everyone as well.

“With the period coming up that team spirit will help us massively.”

Cosgrove will not win the Ballon d’Or but he could secure the Tartan Boot for leading Premiership goal scorer.

The Dons’ striker is on 14 Premiership goals, just one behind Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos.

Ball said: “It (Sam Cosgrove, Ballon d’Or) was just a bit of a laugh to start with and it was quite funny. Since then Sam has sort of lived up to it.

“I think it is brilliant.

“The fact everyone is talking about the Ballon d’Or – I know it is not realistic, but he is dealing with the expectation of scoring goals, which he did in December.

“Sam has carried that on, which has been massive for us.

“The gaffer and his staff have put their trust in Sam to go in there.

“And when you get a goal you get that confidence.

“As soon as you get on that run and you get that confidence and games you can start improving and developing.

“I was out of the squad injured for the Hearts game (2-0 win, December 22) and I remember watching Sam.

“It wasn’t just the two goals Sam scored, it was his overall performance.

“Every single part of it in that game was nearly perfect.

“You can see that in training and he is starting to become an all-round player.

“It is helping the team massively.”