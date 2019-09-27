More Dons injury woe as vital clash looms

Aberdeen’s injury crisis could deepen further for the Premiership trip to Rangers with Connor McLennan and James Wilson both doubts for Ibrox.

Former Manchester United striker Wilson limped off early in the second half of the League Cup quarter-final exit at Hearts.

Boss Derek McInnes confirmed the 23-year-old has suffered a medial ligament injury.

Winger McLennan suffered a dead leg and also had to be replaced in the second half at Tynecastle.

Both are doubts for Saturday’s league clash at Ibrox with McInnes already down six players due to injury.

Midfielders Funso Ojo, Craig Bryson, Stephen Gleeson and Scott Wright are all out for Ibrox with centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor also sidelined by injury.

McInnes said: McLennan is more of a dead leg so he might have a chance.

“Wilson has stretched his medial ligament.

“In itself they are two injuries that are not too significant.

“It is just the quickness of the game coming round that might keep them out.”

Teenage midfielder Dean Campbell had to come off late in the second half of regulation time with cramp but is expected to be fit to face Rangers.

McInnes said: “Wilson and McLennan coming off with injuries wasn’t ideal.

“Then we are trying to put bodies in positions that are maybe not natural to them. Campbell had to come off with cramp and we had to readjust again.”

Leading 2-1 two minutes into injury-time the Dons were agonisingly close to a semi-final clash with Rangers at Hampden in early November.

However, Hearts hit a last-gasp equaliser to force extra-time.

With the sides still level at 2-2 after 120 minutes the tie went to a penalty shoot-out where Aberdeen missed all three of their spot-kicks.

Sam Cosgrove and Niall McGinn shot over the bar while Bruce Anderson’s penalty was saved by keeper Joel Pereira.

McInnes believes the cup exit was harsh on his side.

He said: “We were very good in the game and also trying to manage a situation with injuries.

“It was really harsh on my players that they haven’t had a winning performance.

“It is cup football and you are either in or you are out.

“When that five minutes (of injury-time) went up we have to see off one more cross and win one more header and we are home and dry.

“We had possession in the bottom corner and should have kept it down there better than we did.

“We allowed ourselves to be counter attacked.

“In extra-time there felt an inevitability that it was going to go to penalties.

It was a sore one because our support and my players were great.”