Aberdeen braced for further McKenna bids

Aberdeen are braced for further bids for centre-back Scott McKenna after rejecting two multi-million pound offers for the player.

The 22-year-old, pictured, has become one of the first names on the Reds teamsheet over the last couple of years, as well as captaining Scotland.

He was the subject of bids of around £3 million from Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest, both English Championship outfits.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has spoken in the past about his belief McKenna will bypass the English lower leagues and head straight for the Premier.

Pittodrie chiefs value him highly and have previously knocked back Hull City – who are reportedly still interested in the Kirriemuir native – Stoke, Celtic and Aston Villa.

Villa’s offer of £6.5m last summer was more than double the amount of the bids made over the weekend. But the Dons’ valuation is thought to be nearer £10m.

The English transfer window closes on August 8 and it is expected sides interested in luring McKenna will up their pursuit in the coming week and a half, with Forest already plotting another offer.

Losing McKenna in this period would present an immediate issue for McInnes, with the player and Andy Considine his only fit centre-backs.