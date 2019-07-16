Money was not a factor in Ojo joining Aberdeen – McInnes

Boss Derek McInnes insists Funso Ojo snubbed Hibs to sign for Aberdeen for footballing reasons and not more cash.

Aberdeen beat the Easter Road club to the capture of the midfielder in a £125,000 transfer from League Two Scunthorpe United.

The Dons and Hibs both had bids of £125,000 accepted and were granted permission to hold talks with the Belgian.

The 27-year-old met with Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom last Wednesday.

Hibs were confident of securing Ojo but he completed a U-turn after travelling to Aberdeen for talks with McInnes the day after the Reds’ 2-1 Europa League defeat of RoPS.

Ojo is ineligible to face RoPS in Finland in the return on Thursday as he signed after the UEFA deadline to register players for the first qualifying round.

McInnes said: “The good thing for us, it was not about money.

“There has been an aspersion cast on him that the move was money oriented. We matched another offer and there was no more money to be had.

“It was based on a football decision.

“Funso is very articulate, very single minded and knows what he wants.

“From that point of view we feel that we are getting a good player at a good age in that position.”

Should Aberdeen progress past RoPS on Thursday, Ojo will be available for the Europa League second qualifying round.

McInnes said: “We first made contact with Funso and his agent just after the last game of the season against Hibs.

“We asked to be kept informed.

“He had a few things to sort out at Scunthorpe. A bit of clarity was needed over his contract situation.

“However, once we had engaged with Scunthorpe and put the offer across and once it was accepted we were keen to get Funso up here so we could have a word with him.”

Meanwhile, Championship Dundee have moved into pole position to land Aberdeen striker Stevie May.

Dundee hope to secure a deal to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent contract.

A £400,000 signing from Preston in summer 2017, May still has two years left on his Dons deal.

St Johnstone are also keen on securing the striker.

Ross County and St Mirren are both interested in May but any move for them would have to be a loan deal.