Stewart Milne: I want McInnes to bring home more trophies and close the gap on Celtic

Dons chairman Stewart Milne wants boss Derek McInnes to secure another trophy and Europa League group stage qualification after knocking back Rangers.

The Pittodrie chief also wants McInnes to narrow the gap on Celtic’s “Invincibles”.

McInnes stunned Rangers by rejecting their interest and opting to remain at Pittodrie last week.

Milne was desperate to retain the Dons boss and knocked back an official approach from Gers to speak to the 46-year-old.

McInnes missed two days of training as he pondered his future. Milne today revealed if McInnes had moved on, the Dons would have had a Plan B in motion to replace him by the end of that week.

He insists there were no contract or budget talk in the discussions as he fought to retain McInnes.

And he also hit back at Rangers’ official statement that “cast aspersions” on McInnes’ ability.

He said: “There is a total belief that the club can continue to make good progress with Derek at the helm.

“Derek sees that on the field we have made a lot of progress and he wants to continue that.

“Obviously, we want to see another trophy being delivered and we would all love to hopefully get through to the group stages in the Europa League next season.

“We have also got to work hard to close that gap as much as we can on Celtic.

“All these things continue to tell us we are moving in the right direction.”

Milne also sees McInnes’ decision to remain at Pittodrie as fundamental to hopes of delivering a £50 million stadium and training facility at Kingsford.

That will be decided at a second pre-determination hearing on January 17.

Talking to the Evening Express at his Bieldside home, Milne said: “We always saw Derek playing a central role in helping us deliver at least the first phase of Kingsford to get that training facility and community facility in the ground.

“If we get that decision in January, then we will get going with that as quickly as we can.

“The target is to have that up and running by summer 2019.”

Rangers ended six weeks of speculation by finally making a formal approach to talk to McInnes about their vacant managerial position last Tuesday.

That was quickly rejected by Milne who entered into talks with the manager.

McInnes eventually opted to stay.

Having previously rejected Sunderland in June, Milne accepts if the manager’s upward trajectory continues he will eventually move on.

But he hopes that will not be for years yet and to England.

He said: “That will happen one day.

“We appreciate that Derek is an ambitious guy and it is part of his aspirations that one day he will manage a top club down in England.

“You look at the two options. A manager that is just going along and delivering reasonable success and no-one showing an interest.

“Or there is a manager that is doing really well, delivering consistency and progressing the club. That is there to be seen from Derek.

“The reality is that will bring interest from other clubs and that is just something we have to be able to deal with.”

McInnes took 48 hours to ponder his future before informing Milne of his decision on Thursday.

Asked if it reached the point where he thought McInnes was leaving, he said: “During the course of the period between the official approach being made on Tuesday night to the Thursday afternoon it probably did move in the direction at times that there was the greater chance that might happen.

“But then it started to move back to thinking there was a pretty good chance he would stay as he now had enough information on what is potentially on offer out there.

“Going back through the last four-and-a-half years what he had achieved here and having a clear picture of what we need to deliver over the next few years.

“I think he eventually got to the point where he was able to contemplate deciding in his own mind he can progress his career more effectively by staying here over the next two, three years.

“I think his decision was to stay at Aberdeen as opposed to not go to Rangers.

“Derek loves it here and knows he is highly respected throughout the club. He knows the fans really appreciate what he has delivered for the club over the last four-and-a-half years.”

Milne revealed had the unwanted scenario of McInnes leaving transpired, they would have acted quickly to source a successor.

He said: “There was a contingency plan in as much that we were prepared to start getting the ball rolling right away had Derek made that decision last Thursday.

“We would have had our plan into play before the end of last week.

“The last thing we would want to be in is a situation where a considerable time passed before we would be able to get a new manager in place.

“We certainly wouldn’t have rushed into it but we would have endeavoured to make that time-scale as short as possible.”

McInnes rejected the move to Sunderland in June and then soon after penned a one year contract extension until summer 2020.

Rangers responded to the outcome by releasing a statement claiming they had “endorsed” McInnes’ decision to remain at Pittodrie because “moving to a massive club like Rangers is a big step with commitment risk.”

Milne said: “I was disappointed in that in two ways.

“One in that it cast aspersions on Derek’s ability, and two, the fact there wasn’t a senior figure at Ibrox associated with the statement.

“It didn’t reflect well on them as a club. Casting aspersions on Derek’s ability was totally out of line.”