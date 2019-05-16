Aberdeen chairman Milne sure boss McInnes is happy to stay put and say ‘no’ to Scotland job

Chairman Stewart Milne is confident manager Derek McInnes would reject any bid from the SFA to land him as the new Scotland manager.

Aberdeen are braced for any potential approach from the SFA to talk to McInnes who is understood to be on a short-list now whittled down to just two candidates- with Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke the other.

Milne foresees a bright future at debt-free Aberdeen with a £12 million training complex set for completion this year and a £50m stadium on the horizon.

On a day where Milne outlined the club’s strategy ahead of a move to Kingsford he was confident McInnes, who is set to go out of contract next summer, will remain at the club to drive it to the next level.

Such is the close relationship between Milne and McInnes they have openly discussed the possibility of the Scotland position.

Although he would love to manage his country one day the 47-year-old has reassured the Dons chairman he views his future not just in day-to-day club management, but at Aberdeen.

Milne said: “We know Derek has been linked with the Scotland job and we speak about it very openly. Derek would love to be the national team coach one day.

“However, from the discussions I have had with Derek he sees a big difference in the role of a national manager compared to a club manager.

“And for this next stage of his career he wants to retain that day-to-day involvement.

“Derek believes he has taken the club a long way and that he also equally believes he can help take the club to the next level.

“I am confident that Derek will see the next stage of his career remaining at Pittodrie. However, that is a decision that only Derek can make at the end of the day.”

The SFA are set to ramp up their search for a new manager following Sunday’s final round of Premiership top-six fixtures.

With Euro qualifiers looming against Cyprus on June 8 and Belgium three days later, time is of the essence to appoint a successor to McLeish.

A squad for those Euro qualifiers is scheduled to be named around May 27.

Despite Milne’s confidence it is understood McInnes is still being considered by the SFA. With a year left on his Dons deal it is believed the SFA would have to stump up around £500,000 in compensation – if McInnes was open to the job.

Should the SFA make an official approach would the Dons allow McInnes to talk to the governing body?

“We probably would,” said Milne. We will have to wait and see, Derek is an ambitious guy.

“We have always said to him since the time he joined the club that if there is a bigger job out there that he gets the opportunity to be considered for we would be prepared to sit down and discuss it through with him.

“That is the sort of relationship that we have, that these sort of things can be spoken about openly.

“We will do all we can, as we have in the past, to keep him here because we know how important Derek is to the club.

“But at the end of the day if Derek decided there is another job out there he wanted to do we would obviously consider it.”

In the six years since McInnes arrived at Pittodrie the Dons have won the League Cup and played in four finals and eight semis.

The Reds have finished runners-up to Celtic over four straight seasons although that ended this year as they are in a battle with Killie for third.

Aberdeen are pushing for a sixth straight European qualification. Annual turnover has doubled from £7.85m to £15.42m.

That success does not go unnoticed.

McInnes has previously rejected bids from Rangers and Sunderland to make him their new manager. With his deal, and that of his assistant Tony Docherty, set to run out after next season, McInnes recently confirmed to the Evening Express that he would be keen to open up contract talks with Aberdeen.

Milne confirmed they have now opened up talks with the 47-year-old.

He said: “We have started off the discussion.”