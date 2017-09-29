Midfielder Tansey our for month after undergoing hernia operation

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey has undergone surgery on a hernia and will be ruled out for a month.

Boss Derek McInnes today confirmed the summer signing could return in time to face Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, October 25.

Tansey had made himself available for selection despite the injury and started the 1-0 Premiership win away to Motherwell.

However, the Dons took the option of surgery now to use the upcoming international break to minimise the time the summer signing would miss.

McInnes, whose Reds host St Johnstone tomorrow, said: “Greg had his operation on Wednesday.

“The ball park figure is that he will be out for about four weeks.

“We had dates booked in, one before St Johnstone and one after, and made a call on it.

“In light of the games and the schedule getting a bit busier in five or six weeks, we thought it was more important we got Greg back and available.

“Greg will miss St Johnstone this weekend and then Hibs after the international break.

“We will use that international break as a vehicle to try to get him back without missing too many games. Greg will be touch and go for Celtic.”

Tansey started against Motherwell on Sunday in a win that extended the Reds’ unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign to seven games.

The midfielder played through the pain barrier at Fir Park but McInnes confirmed there was no threat of exacerbating the hernia problem by playing.

He said: “I have had the injury myself and I know how restrictive it is.

“You can play and function.

“However, as it played out with Greg last week at Motherwell, as soon as you stop the whole problem area starts to be really restrictive.

“That was the case at half-time.

“His mobility and movement were not quite what we wanted at the start of the second half so we took him off.

“The injury was never going to cause any more damage than what is there.

“It is a repair and he will be back before too long.

“Greg was keen to play in that first half and what he did was give us good balance and set-play delivery.

“He also helped play a part in getting a foothold in the game.”

Aberdeen also have Craig Storie and Daniel Harvie ruled out through injury.