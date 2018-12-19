Joe Harper: Merits of playing two up front underscored for Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s 5-1 win over Dundee at Pittodrie was straightforward – and, regardless of the opposition, underlined the merits of playing two up front.

Derek McInnes’ Dons have scored 10 goals in three games now, with big striker Sam Cosgrove hitting form at the right moment and bagging four of those.

I’m delighted for him – his goals were great – as well as Stevie May, his partner in crime.

May put in another tireless shift and, but for a couple of blocks, could have also had another goal to follow up his penalty in the 2-1 win over St Mirren at the weekend.

Special mention must also go to Connor McLennan, who has excellent ability on the ball to beat men and get a cross in.

I’d have loved to have had him on the wing in my prime sending the ball across to me.

He’s got a bright future.

Everybody worked their socks off against Jim McIntyre’s Dees, not giving the visitors – low on confidence and bottom of the Premiership – a moment to settle.

It reminded me of Hibs’ win over Celtic at the weekend.

The quality of opposition was chalk and cheese, but you’ve got to get in teams’ faces and show them they are in a game every minute.

Teams with plenty of time can stroll about the park and pick passes. Dundee couldn’t.

It was a thumping, but it was a pity Aberdeen conceded what was a cracking goal from Calvin Miller with the game already dead.

McInnes’ team will be full of confidence after three wins, and with key men like Gary Mackay-Steven and Mikey Devlin still to come back, they can get revenge for their 2-1 Tynecastle loss to Hearts earlier in the season on Saturday.