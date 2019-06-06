Former Aberdeen star McLean: The time is right for Shinnie’s move to England

Kenny McLean has backed his former Aberdeen team-mate Graeme Shinnie to be a success in England.

Dons captain Shinnie has joined Championship side Derby County on a three-year contract.

Norwich City midfielder McLean played alongside Shinnie in the Reds engine-room for three years before leaving Pittodrie last summer.

The 27-year-old’s move to the Canaries has been a huge success as he helped them win the Championship this season.

McLean believes Shinnie, also 27, can make an impact down south with the Rams next term.

The pair could line up together for Scotland in the European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday.

McLean said: “Obviously it is a massive club. I have spoken to Shinnie.

“Aberdeen has been brilliant for him, but it was time for him to come down and test himself against good players in a strong league.

“I think he will stand up to that, no problem at all. I know what kind of guy he is. His ability will get him through, no doubt.”

Under new manager Steve Clarke, Scotland are looking to get their hopes of automatic qualification for next year’s Euros from Group I back on track.

The campaign started terribly with a 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in Nursultan.

After that the Dark Blues scraped past San Marino 2-0 in Serravalle, but such was the standard of the performance the team were booed off.

McLean played against San Marino and his performance was one of the few bright spots – the ex-Don’s fourth-minute glancing header opened the scoring.

He admits that display was not up to scratch but insists Scotland’s focus needs to now be on Cyprus at Hampden on Saturday and Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday.

McLean added: “The expectation is high from everybody in this squad – the management, the fans, everyone. That is because we know how good the squad is.

“The performance wasn’t up to scratch and the fans have got their own view on that. They are entitled to their opinion.

“We know we weren’t good enough that day, but we got the win. Right now, we just need to look forward.

“We can’t dwell on what has happened in the last couple of games. We have got new management, we will get a lift from that right away.

“We need to look forward. We have got two tough games coming up. That is where the focus is.

McLean hopes the Scots can build on the optimism around the national team in this double header after the appointment of Clarke. Replacing Alex McLeish with the former Kilmarnock gaffer was universally welcomed and McLean hopes they can continue the feelgood factor with their displays on the pitch.

The former St Mirren player said: “That is the big thing. When you get Scotland fans onside it is like having a 12th man. I know it’s a bit of a cliche, but it’s true.

“We just hope the fans get right behind us in these two games. We know that they will.

“As I say, we have some really exciting players here. They are players they will want to come and watch in the next few years.

“We have got two important games coming up that we know we can do really well in and push ourselves to the championships.

“We’ve been training and had a team meeting and he will put his stamp on what he wants to do with the team but I think everybody knows what’s expected.

“We want to do as well as we can going into every game individually. We will take it one by one. We don’t want to go into games thinking there are superior teams to us.

“We are a very good team and we can take maximum points from every game we go into.”