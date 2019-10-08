McKenna would benefit from week at home says Scotland coach Reid

Scotland assistant manager Steven Reid admits it’s unlikely Scott McKenna will be called into the national squad this week.

The Aberdeen defender made his comeback after five weeks out with a hamstring injury in the Dons’ 1-1 draw with Hibs on Saturday.

Scotland are gearing up for Euro 2020 Group I qualifiers against Russia in Moscow on Thursday and San Marino at Hampden on Sunday.

Norwich defender Grant Hanley, former Reds midfielder Ryan Jack and striker Oli McBurniepulled out of Steve Clarke’s squad on Sunday due to injury with Declan Gallagher of Motherwell and former Dyce Boys Club player Stuart Armstrong, now with Southampton, called in.

Despite his lack of recent game time, if there was another defensive injury many would view McKenna as the natural replacement in the squad.

However, Clarke’s No 2 Reid said: “At the minute, I’m not sure he’s done enough work at club level. I think he’s had one or two training sessions.

“We’ve got the travel, as well, which is a consideration. A long-ish flight back with a hamstring injury.

“It might actually benefit him to have a week at home with Aberdeen.

“But we’ll look forward to the next squad, hope he gets his fitness up again and I’m sure he’ll be up for consideration and involved again.”

Former Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland was the surprise choice in Clarke’s squad after netting 15 goals this season in the Championship for Dundee United.

Reid believes his inclusion is refreshing with Shankland reaching this stage via two years with Ayr United following his Pittodrie departure in 2017.

Former Irish international Reid added: “He’s obviously been prolific and started the season really well. His call-up also gives an opportunity for others.

“They might look at it and see they have a chance as well.

“We are covering games all over Scotland and England so it might give one or two a bit of a boost.

“If you are delivering then you have a chance.

“He hit the ground running (yesterday). He was fantastic.

“I know it was just the first, light-ish training session, but he was straight in, scoring a few goals and looking confident.

“I don’t think there’s any question, if you give him opportunities then he can put the ball away.

“It’s not with a view to maybe playing against San Marino. It’s just he’s next on the list to be monitored and he’s there on merit.

“The manager has told all the boys who have come in due to injuries that this is their chance, go and grasp it with both hands.

“But you have to start somewhere. I tell the guys – just go for it.

“You never know, you get a couple of chances, a few goals, and then all of a sudden you have a player.

“He’s there on merit and I think it’s refreshing.

“Players who don’t quite get to that level early need a step back to gain two forward.

“You see it time and time again. That’s sometimes the case. Sometimes you take a little time to develop, to grow and mature.

“They need a bit of luck along the way as well. They need to get the opportunity. So often you leave a bigger club and break in somewhere else to then step up again.”