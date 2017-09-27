McKenna tipped for great future with Dons after brave defender puts health scare behind him

Emerging defender Scott McKenna was today tipped to have a successful Dons career after snuffing out one of Scotland’s top goal threats.

Dons boss Derek McInnes hailed the 20-year-old’s performance in the 1-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

McKenna came in for his first start of the season and in a rookie-veteran partnership with Kari Arnason, 34, halted the five-game scoring streak of Louis Moult, a summer signing target for Aberdeen.

Scotland Under-21 cap McKenna’s performance, his first start since May 2016, was described as “immense” by Aberdeen defensive legend Willie Miller.

McKenna has battled his way into the Reds’ first team set-up having suffered a health scare two years ago when a routine scan found his heart was unusually enlarged.

The defender, who is in contention to retain his starting slot against St Johnstone on Saturday, had to take three months off and undergo more tests but was finally given the all-clear.

McInnes said: “I think Scott will have a very good career with us.

“His positioning against Motherwell was really good as was his talking and use of the ball. Scott started well and got better as the game went on.

“He should be delighted with his performance.

“When you are up against a team who want to ask questions and throw everything into your box you have to nullify that.

“Having the size of Scott and Arnason was quite encouraging for us and gave us the confidence to deal with it. After the cup loss I had it in mind to go and deal with that first header and Scott and Arnason gave us that.

“We looked a bit bigger, stronger and more physical – a more English league-type team set-up.

“It was a good game for Scott as he is an old-fashioned centre-half.”

In the League Cup quarter-final defeat Aberdeen had been over-run by an aggressive Motherwell.

In response, for the return in the league less than 76 hours later, McInnes drafted McKenna and Icelandic international Arnason into the starting line-up.

That fledgling centre-back partnership kept Moult, on nine goals for the season, quiet.

McInnes said: “Scott and Arnason are both at different ends of the spectrum.

“Arnason is coming to the end of his career and has experienced loads in the game while Scott is just starting out.

“Both were every bit as good as each other.

“You’d expect two boys of that size to be good at winning headers and brave with their challenges.

“However, there was also a lot of thought in communication that pleases me for someone so young.”

There is no one better qualified to assess the attributes of a centre-back than legend Miller.

In his prime, the former Dons skipper was one of the best defenders in world football.

He lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1983 as part of a trophy haul that also included three league titles, four Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

Capped 65 times by Scotland, Miller knows a talented defender when he sees one.

Miller said: “Scott McKenna was immense.

“I’ve known him from his time as a kid coming through the development programme when I was director of football.

“He always showed promise and he has grown into a fantastic physical specimen.

“Scott has always had skill but that must surely be one of the best performances from a young player in a very difficult and physical game. There was a lot asked of him to dominate two very good front players in Moult and Ryan Bowman and he did that right from the start.

“His attitude was fantastic as he was positive, strong in the air and physical.

“The physical aspect will have been what Derek McInnes was looking for and Scott gave him that.”

McKenna returned to the starting line-up after a 16-month absence having made his only two previous Dons starts in the final two games of the 2015-16 campaign.

The defender started games which in terms of the Premiership outcome were effectively dead rubbers.

Aberdeen had already secured a runners-up finish and McInnes blooded youngsters.

They lost 1-0 at home to Hearts and crashed 4-0 at Pittodrie to Ross County.

It underlined McKenna’s rising status that he started a game with huge significance at Fir Park. After the dismal nature of the League Cup exit it was a “must not lose”.

McKenna was pivotal to the Dons securing a victory to maintain the undefeated start to the Premiership campaign.

The stopper spent last season on loan at Ayr United who were relegated after finishing bottom of the Championship.

McInnes said: “Scott had a tough loan last season at Ayr. We had to pick up the pieces a little bit when he came back and put the arm around him, but I never doubted Scott. He has slowly been getting more and more confident.

“I had thought about playing him on Thursday night (in the League Cup tie) because of the type of game we would be playing.

“On Friday morning when I started to look at it Scott was one that was definitely playing.”