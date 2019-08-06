McKenna still set for Aberdeen’s trip to Rijeka after transfer request rejected

Scott McKenna is still very much part of Aberdeen’s plans for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rijeka – despite handing in a transfer request.

The centre-back submitted a formal written request to leave the Dons yesterday, but it was quickly knocked back.

The Reds travel to Croatia tomorrow morning for the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie against Rijeka on Thursday and they plan on taking McKenna with them.

With Mikey Devlin and Ash Taylor both struggling with hamstring injuries, McKenna and Andy Considine are the only senior central defenders available to boss Derek McInnes.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of bids from English Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Queen’s Park Rangers of late.

Those offers for the Scotland international are believed to have been around the £3 million mark. However, it will take significantly more cash to prise McKenna from Pittodrie.

He is under contract until 2023 so Aberdeen have no need to sell him in this transfer window.

A year ago the Dons rejected a £6.5m bid from Aston Villa and have also turned down smaller offers from Celtic and Stoke City in the past.

It is understood it will take a bid of around £7m for the Reds to consider selling him in this window.

If a move to England is to happen for McKenna, it will have to be tied up quickly.

The transfer window for English Premier League and Championship clubs shuts at 5pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, if Aberdeen were to try to bring in another defender to replace McKenna or bolster the squad, they would have until 11pm tonight to register him with UEFA to be eligible to face Rijeka.