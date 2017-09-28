Scott McKenna ready to start for Dons if he is needed after impressing at Motherwell

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Rising Dons defender Scott McKenna today insisted he is ready to start against St Johnstone if needed.

The 20-year-old made his first start of the season in the 1-0 Premiership win at Motherwell.

In a memorable week for the centre-back, McKenna was also included in the Scotland Under-21 squad, along with team-mate Scott Wright, to face England and Latvia in Euro qualifiers next month.

In his first taste of first team game action this season, McKenna impressed in a central-defensive partnership with Icelandic international Kari Arnason at Fir Park.

It was McKenna’s first start for the Reds in 16 months as he spent last season on loan at Ayr United.

McKenna said: “The manager will pick the team that he thinks is right to win the next game. If he wants me to play I will be ready for it.

“The manager has just said to me to be patient.

“He said I would get a chance and he gave me it to me.

“I think I did quite well and hopefully repaid the faith he showed in me.

“He has always given me a lot of support.”

The victory over Motherwell elevated the Reds back to second in the table and closed the gap on leaders Celtic to just two points.

Aberdeen remain undefeated in the Premiership after seven fixtures.

McKenna said: “We did not want to lose any more distance on Celtic.

We did not want them running away with it this early as we want to stay as close as we can, as long as we can.

“Motherwell away was all about getting a win so we could put Thursday (3-0 League Cup quarter-final loss to ’Well) behind us.

“Now we move on to the St Johnstone game.”

Earlier this month McKenna starred for Scotland U21s in a 2-0 win over Holland in a U21 Euro 2019 qualifier.

McKenna said: “I felt I have done quite well in the Development League games and getting a call-up to the U21 squad gave me a lot of confidence.”

Dons legend Willie Miller hailed McKenna’s performance in the win over Motherwell.

McKenna said: “It was nice to hear Willie Miller say nice things about me.

“It gives you confidence when someone who played in my position and someone who was so good says that.

“I worked with Willie a bit when he was at the club. He would help out with the U15s and U17s.”