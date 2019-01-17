McInnes on Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir

Dons boss Derek McInnes is taking nothing for granted against League One strugglers Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

The Warriors are bottom of the third tier and have won only five of their 21 league games this season.

However, McInnes has left nothing to chance and has had the Ochilview Park side watched a number of times.

He studied a comprehensive dossier on the part-timers, compiled by his scouts, while at the winter training camp in Dubai.

McInnes said: “It is a home tie which is what you want and we will be firm favourites for it, we get that.

“But we still need to deliver a performance that will be rightly respected.

“Stenhousemuir will be playing this month so they have that advantage.

“We need to make sure we do all we can to be ready.

“It is similar to when we played Stranraer (4-0 Scottish Cup win, January 2017).

“We came back from Dubai and dealt with that Stranraer tie well. We have to produce a similar level of performance to get through the tie against Stenhousemuir.”

Stenny have lost four and drawn one of their previous five matches, conceding 16 goals in the process.

In late November, Colin McMenamin was announced as the new manager of the struggling club.

The 37-year-old striker stepped in on an interim basis when Brown Ferguson was sacked, and was eventually given the position permanently.

Despite their poor league form, Stenhousemuir shocked Championship side Falkirk 4-2 in the Scottish Cup to set up the clash with Aberdeen.

McInnes said: “We have had them watched in a few games.

“Obviously they have had a change of manager in the last few weeks.”

McInnes will approach Saturday’s tie knowing he can call on the firepower of in-form striker Sam Cosgrove.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals last month and hit a double in the 2-0 friendly defeat of FC Dibba Al-Hisn in Dubai.

McInnes said: “By and large Sam’s contribution was where it’s been in recent weeks in Dubai.

“His first goal was a good run breaking the lines and his second was a fantastic finish.

“Sam in particular carried on from where he left off.”

While preparing for the fourth-round clash, McInnes is also working on strengthening his squad during the January transfer window, while holding on to his out-of-contract Scotland stars.

It has been reported captain Graeme Shinnie will turn down a new Dons deal, with his current one set to expire in the summer, in favour of a pre-contract agreement with English Championship Wigan Athletic.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven, also faced with the decision whether to stay at Pittodrie, is being pursued by Major League Soccer side New York City.

It also remains to be seen whether there will be any fresh bids for centre-back Scott McKenna after several offers were made for the Scotland international in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Dons were today reported to be interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay until the end of the season.

But with a host of English Premier League and Championship clubs interested in the Scotland cap, it’s highly unlikely he will end up at Pittodrie.

McInnes is aiming to bring in a left-back and attacker with Birmingham’s Greg Stewart on the radar.

Stewart spent last season on loan at Aberdeen.

He was on loan at Kilmarnock this season, netting eight goals, but parent club Birmingham opted to recall him.

Stewart is out of contract at the end of the season and it is understood Birmingham’s owners aim to sell the attacker in this window to recoup some of the £400,000 paid to Dundee for Stewart in 2016.

Aberdeen are also believed to be weighing up a move for Huddersfield’s 19-year-old left-back Jaden Brown.