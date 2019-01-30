McInnes wants to add a ‘wee bit more’ to Aberdeen squad

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he hopes to bring in one more signing before the transfer window closes.

The winter window shuts tomorrow and McInnes will step up his attempts to strengthen his squad.

Aberdeen have been linked with the potential loan return of former Dons winger Jonny Hayes from Celtic.

However, it is understood finances would rule out any chance of the Reds taking Hayes back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen moved into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup last night with a 4-1 replay defeat of Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

They will now face Championship Queen of the South in the last 16.

McInnes said: “I would still like to maybe bring one more in if we could.

“On the day of the cup tie I just took a step back from it as I was just trying to concentrate on the game.

“The game required our full focus.

“We will see where we are and will make a few calls after the game.

“However, we are getting bodies back as Devlin is not too far away and Mark Reynolds is back.

“Defensively we are not too bad and we have some good attacking options and some youngsters coming through.

“If we don’t manage to bring anyone in it will not be the end of the world.

“But just for the challenges ahead I would like to add a wee bit more to the squad if we can.”

Aberdeen also enquired about the possibility of bringing Celtic’s Scotland international winger Lewis Morgan in on loan until the end of the season.

However, Sunderland boss Jack Ross, who worked with Morgan at St Mirren, looks set to secure him.

McInnes said there have been a number of players the Dons have enquired about in this window.

He said: “There have been a few players we have asked the question about and spoke to various managers about.

“Some conversations have been more positive than others.

“But just because you ask the question (doesn’t mean) there is anything definite in it.”

Meanwhile, McInnes confirmed Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is set to miss the next two to three games with a hamstring injury.

McKenna was sent for a scan on Monday to assess the injury that forced him off in the 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock.

McInnes said: “As expected it was not as bad as the last time – when Scott got injured against Rangers, when he was out for six, seven weeks.

“Scott will miss the next two or three games, but will hopefully be back for the cup tie.

“The good news is it was nothing significant and was just like a grade one tear.

“He will hopefully be back before too long.”

Aberdeen eased into the next round with goals from Niall McGinn, Sam Cosgrove, Greg Stewart and an own goal.

It was Stewart’s first goal since returning to Pittodrie on a loan deal from Birmingham until the end of the season.

Stewart spent last season on loan at Pittodrie, but spent the first half of this campaign at Kilmarnock.

McInnes said: “It was a brilliant finish as he just got enough pace on the dink to get it over the line.”

Aberdeen had been held 1-1 at Pittodrie in the initial tie having led 1-0.

In the aftermath of that draw McInnes admitted his side took their foot off the gas.

This time the Reds were ruthless and there was never any chance of a repeat of Stenhousemuir’s famous 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat of the Dons in 1995.

McInnes said: “Our approach in the first game was absolutely spot on and we got the first goal.

“We were just wasteful with chances and were maybe a bit rusty.

“We were punished.

“In the replay it was all about having that focus, calmness and using our experience.

“We have been a good cup team over the last few years and I get reminded of the time Aberdeen lost at Stenhousemuir to Terry Christie’s team often enough.

“It is easy to see why people maybe look at this as trickier.

“But the players approached it right and we were clinical in the first half.

“We spoke at half-time about making sure there was no sloppiness, so I was disappointed that we lost the goal.

“To score from inside our six-yard box isn’t good enough and we need to make sure that was better.

“But by and large there were some good performances and we stretched them and worked them.

“We looked like a proper team and I am delighted we managed to score four goals and threatened to score more.”