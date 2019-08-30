McInnes sweats over Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis but claims he has enough talent available

Aberdeen’s defensive woes continue as boss Derek McInnes faces being minus three first-team regulars in his back-line to face Ross County.

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are both ruled out with hamstring tears for the Premiership visit of the Staggies.

Right-back Shaleum Logan is also doubtful having undergone a minor procedure on a groin problem.

Centre-back Mikey Devlin has recovered from a hamstring injury but has not played first-team football since the opening game of the season, the 2-1 win over RoPS of Finland in the Europa League on July 11.

In light of the injuries to McKenna and Taylor, the returning Devlin was risked for just 45 minutes in a 4-1 defeat of County in the Reserve Cup.

The season-long emergency capture of Zak Vyner from Bristol City, pushed through in reaction to an earlier defensive injury crisis, has proved to be prudent as McInnes bolstered the normal defensive numbers in his squad.

The manager said: “We have good options at the back when everyone is fit because we got our fingers burned last year with too many injuries.

“We normally work with six defenders.

“I now have the luxury of seven.

“Getting a settled back four is always important for any manager, none more so than here.

“Unfortunately there seems to be a bit of a pattern there with our defenders as this season Greg Leigh, Scott McKenna, Ash Taylor and Mikey Devlin have all been ruled out by injuries.

“It is not ideal, but we have to deal with it.”

Scotland international McKenna sustained the injury slipping on Kilmarnock’s artificial surface when stretching for a clearance in the 0-0 draw at the weekend.

He was replaced by Vyner, who will move into the starting line-up to face the Staggies tomorrow.

Logan has not trained for the last few days and will be assessed, but McInnes has not given up hope he can be passed fit.

Taylor, however, is definitely out and the Reds are sweating on the results of a scan.

Taylor had been in contention to return tomorrow from a hamstring tear in the 1-1 draw with Chikhura Sachkhere in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 25.

On the day scans confirmed McKenna would be out for up to a month, for fellow centre-back Taylor to suffer a relapse of his own hamstring tear was a particularly cruel blow.

McInnes said: “It is disappointing that we had to deal with the injury to Scott McKenna.

“It was a blow for Scott, for us and for the international side as Scott had been in good form.

“Any team in Scotland would miss a player of Scott’s ability.

“We just need to deal without him for now.

“Ash is also out as he had a relapse on Tuesday.

“He will be out for a while now.

“We were hoping Ash would return to full training on Thursday, but he had a setback on Tuesday.

“Ash will get scanned, but we feel as though he will probably be out for another few weeks.

“With Ash and Scott being out in mind, we restricted Mikey’s (Devlin) time in the reserve game to 45 minutes as we don’t want to put any more at risk.”

Should Logan fail his fitness test, the Dons will have just four fit senior defenders tomorrow. That will leave no back-up on the bench.

Should Logan be cleared, McInnes is likely to go with Logan (right-back), Considine (left-sided centre-back), Vyner or Devlin (right-sided centre-back) and Leigh (left-back).

If Logan is ruled out, McInnes will have to go with Vyner (right-back), Devlin (right-sided centre-back), Considine (left-sided centre-back) and Leigh (left-back).

Should the defensive hoodoo strike again and the Dons suffer another injury during the game there will be no senior back-up available.

McInnes said: “It is far from ideal.

“But we have enough good defenders in the building to try to add to the clean sheet against Kilmarnock last week.”