McInnes starts to see injury crisis clear with good news on top defenders

Aberdeen have received a fitness boost with boss Derek McInnes confirming Scott McKenna could return to face Hibs.

However, McInnes will not take any chances racing the Scotland international back if not fully recovered from a hamstring tear.

McKenna has missed Aberdeen’s last five games with the injury.

The defender was one of eight players sidelined for the 5-0 hammering by Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

In a potential double fitness boost centre-back Andy Considine will return to action to alleviate the on-going injury crisis.

Considine was ruled out of the Ibrox clash just three hours before kick-off having been floored by gastroenteritis at the team’s Glasgow hotel.

The manager said: “McKenna is potentially touch and go for the Hibs game.

“However, we will need to be sensible with that.

“Certainly Andy Considine will be back for Hibs.”

Considine and McKenna are the only players set to return in time to face Hibs in the final game before the international break.

However, McInnes is hoping for positive news when emerging from the break to face Motherwell away.

He said: “We hope that after the international break certainly McKenna will be back and Stephen Gleeson will be there or thereabouts – as well as maybe Ash Taylor.

“I need my experienced players and hopefully we can get Craig Bryson back soon as well.”

Other injury absentees are set to be out longer with Scott Wright having undergone surgery on cruciate ligament damage that will rule him out for the season.

Summer signing Funso Ojo does not require surgery on a significant hamstring tear sustained in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

However, the £125,000 summer capture is out for three months and unlikely to play again this year.

Former Manchester United attacker James Wilson is also sidelined with a knee injury.

McInnes said: “Scott Wright was in for his operation in Glasgow and will be out for more or less the season.

“Ojo will not require surgery but it will take a significant period of time for that injury to heal.

“We are probably talking the middle to back end of December.

“It is small steps for that one with Funso.

“We have to concentrate more on the ones who are available.

“We have to accept that is where we are with injuries and know that things will improve over the next few weeks. And just manage the situation as best we can.

“I have hope of getting a couple of players back but there is no certainty that will be the case.

“We could do with a couple back – not just for the starting XI, we need options for the bench which would have allow us different ways of playing and different ways to change the dynamic of the game.”

McInnes, pictured, believes the Dons had managed to push through the injury problems in recent weeks.

However, when facing a team in form like Rangers away the absence of those injured players was crucial. He said: “Up until we lost the game on penalties against Hearts, when the performance was decent but you can lose on penalties and we were disappointed with that, we had won three and drawn two despite having the injuries.

“However, when you play against a team like Rangers who were all singing and all dancing and came at us, I need my better players.”