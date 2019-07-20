McInnes started homework on Chikhura Sachkhere early ahead of Europa League qualifying clash

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes began preparation for the Europa League clash with FC Chikhura Sachkere on the flight back to Scotland after defeating RoPS Rovaniemi in Finland.

McInnes studied scouting reports of the Georgians’ two games against CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg in the previous round on the flight which touched down early yesterday morning.

He will also study extensive footage of Sachkere who the Dons face at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, on Thursday (5pm British time, 8pm Georgian time).

McInnes said: “We had match reports to read on the Georgians on the plane on the way home and will start to get a grip on them over the next few days.

“We had our scouts out for both their games against Fola Esch. We had more information on the Georgians than we did on Fola Esch due to the availability of their games.

“We have plenty of footage of the Georgians and we’ll get going on that now.”

Aberdeen will face FC Chikhura Sachkere at the 54,549 capacity Boris Paichadze, the home of the Georgian national side and Dynamo Tbilisi.

The tie was switched to that stadium because Sachkere’s 2,000 Central Stadium does not meet UEFA requirements to host a Euro tie.

Aberdeen face a flight in excess of six hours to Tbilisi, 3,200 miles away, and will have to endure heat in excess of 30C.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we will be ready to deal with a difficult game as logistically it is a bit more of a challenge clearly with the length of the journey.

“There will also be the temperature for us to deal with.

“It is exciting, though, and we will go again.

“Hopefully we can get the right result in Georgia that can give us the opportunity to get through in the second leg at Pittodrie.

“We’ve weighed up going out on Tuesday but we’re trying to find a way to go out early Wednesday. We’ll train at Pittodrie on Tuesday and maybe Wednesday before going out and having a look at the stadium instead of training.”

Defender Mikey Devlin will miss both ties with FC Chikhura Sachkere and could be out beyond that after tearing his hamstring on Tuesday.

McInnes will have new signing Funso Ojo, the £125,000 capture from Scunthorpe, available for Georgia. Ojo signed after the UEFA registration deadline for the first qualifying round.

He also hopes to have another summer signing Craig Bryson in contention to make his debut having missed both ties with RoPS with an ankle injury.

He said: “Mikey tore his hamstring on Tuesday morning which was a real blow for us and he didn’t travel.

“He will be out for two or three games at least I think.

“We will be even stronger through the midfield next week with having Ojo and Bryson available.”