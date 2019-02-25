McInnes says Reds holding on to hope that skipper will stay on

Boss Derek McInnes admits Aberdeen are “hanging on to” the hope Graeme Shinnie will sign a new deal.

The Dons have tabled a lucrative new offer to the club captain who is set to go out of contract at the end of the season.

They face a nervous sweat as Scotland international Shinnie has yet to make a decision on his future.

The midfielder, who scored a double in the 2-0 win at St Johnstone, is on the radar of Hull City, Brentford and Wigan Athletic.

McInnes is banking on Shinnie’s affection for the club and relationship with the supporters to help edge him towards committing his future to the Dons.

Meanwhile, McInnes has also confirmed he will move to sign a defender in the free agent market.

Right-back Shaleum Logan is set to undergo surgery on an ankle injury and will be out for at least two months.

McInnes said: “Understandably Graeme has a lot to consider at the moment and a lot to think about. But what is clear is his pride in being an Aberdeen player and his love of being an Aberdeen captain.

“The adoration from the supporters towards him and from him towards them is also clear. There is a connection there.

“My relationship with Graeme is as strong as it has ever been with any player.

“I wouldn’t swap him for anyone. He is someone I feel I have a real trust in as a person as well as my captain.

“He has a lot to consider as he has a young family and is an ambitious boy.

“But what is clear is all these things and hopefully they will play a part in any influence on his decision.

“And hopefully he will continue to be an Aberdeen player.

“We are hanging on to that.”

Meanwhile, McInnes will move to sign a free agent defender due to the recent injuries to right-back Logan and on-loan Watford centre-back Tommie Hoban.

Logan is set to undergo surgery on an ankle injury that has ruled him out of the last two matches.

McInnes hopes Logan can still feature this season but admits the “best case scenario” is still a two-month absence.

Hoban’s season is over and he is set to undergo surgery on cruciate ligament damage sustained in the recent 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie.

He has returned to parent club Watford where the 25-year-old will undergo his rehabilitation.

Hoban’s contract with Premier League Watford expires at the end of the season.

McInnes recently refused to rule out potentially making a move to sign Hoban if available when he returns to fitness.

McInnes said: “We will look to maybe bring in another defender from the out-of-contract list.

“It was just really in general another defender in, whether that is a right-back, centre-back whatever.

“With Tommie and Shaleum needing surgery it is important we maybe get another one in.

“It has been something that has been niggling away at Shaleum for the last few weeks.

“We were hoping we could maybe manage a way to get him through to the end of the season.

“Unfortunately it became clear he needed some work done on that.

“With Shaleum the best case scenario is it could be seven or eight weeks.

“Hopefully there are still key games for him to be involved in this season.

“Hopefully there is still a cup final for Shaleum to look forward to.

“These are important games that we want to try to aspire to at the end of the season. He may well still play a part.”

Aberdeen’s defensive options will increase for Wednesday’s home Premiership clash with Hamilton as Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna will return having served out a three-game suspension.

McInnes sad: “We have Scott back for Hamilton which helps us a wee bit in terms of numbers.

“We were really stretched as a squad but hopefully Scott coming back helps.”