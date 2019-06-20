McInnes quick to learn RoPS as he looks into Aberdeen’s Europa League qualifying opponents

Within hours of drawing RoPS Rovaniemi in Europe Dons boss Derek McInnes was watching the Finnish side in live game action.

Aberdeen landed RoPS in the Europa League first qualifying round draw made at Nyon at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

By 6.30pm that day McInnes and his management staff were studying a live stream of RoPS’ 2-1 league win at FC Lahti.

It was ideal timing that RoPS should be in league action just hours after the draw and McInnes made the most of it to get an early lowdown on the Finns.

Aberdeen face RoPS in the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday July 11 before the return the following week at Rovaniemi, just four miles south of the Arctic Circle.

At stake is a clash with CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg or FC Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia in the second qualifying round.

RoPS were unseeded in the draw and are a lowly 387th in the UEFA club coefficient rankings, below teams from Gibraltar.

However, McInnes – who will also have their games in Finland before the tie scouted – will take nothing for granted.

He said: “We watched a stream of their game on Tuesday afternoon and there will be other opportunities to see RoPS in action.

“We will get more games online and will get over to Finland to see them as well.

“I think we will be able to see them three or four times before we face them in the first leg.

“That is one of the benefits from facing a team who are midway through their season, although I would always want to play someone who is at the same stage as us.

“We are well on the way to getting a good handle on RoPS.”

RoPS Rovaniemi qualified for Europe by finishing second in the Veikkausliiga last season behind title winners HJK Helsinki.

They have failed to recreate that form this season as RoPS are currently third bottom of the top flight with just 14 points from the opening 12 league games.

Although RoPS won on Tuesday, the Dons will take heart from their opponents’ form at home on the artificial surface at Keskuskentta stadium, where they are now six games without victory.

McInnes said: “They finished second in their league last season and on the back of that their manager got a move to HJK Helsinki.

“They have a new manager (Pasi Tuutti) and we believe they have had a few injuries lately. The Finnish league is a decent standard so to finish second is a good achievement.”

RoPS may be struggling in their league but McInnes is wary that they have that match sharpness that only comes from sustained competitive action.

He will use the next three weeks of pre-season training and friendlies to ensure his squad are not “under-cooked” for the tie.

McInnes said: “The biggest trepidation is going into the game under-cooked compared to the team you are playing.

“From that side they have an advantage because we always need to get our legs going.

“We will try to deal with that.

“There is no doubt it will be a tough game. But we have handled that in the past and we have the experience now.

“It is important we try to utilise the time we have between now and that first game.”

There are a few familiar faces in the RoPS squad as defender Mahamadou Sissoko was at Kilmarnock from 2010 to ’13.

Keeper Antonio Reguero was at Inverness Caley Thistle during the 2012-13 campaign and Ross County in 2014-15 and also spent a spell at Hibs.

Former Marseille, AC Milan, Dynamo Kiev and QPR left-back Taye Taiwo, capped 54 times by Nigeria, also stars for the Finns.

McInnes said: “They have a couple of players who have played in Scotland before so they will know what to expect coming to Aberdeen.

“There is that added excitement now of the Europa League and we will try to come through the pre-season and the friendly matches without injury complaints.

“Hopefully we can have a full squad ready to set about the task of getting the club into the next round.”