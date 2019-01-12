Aberdeen boss McInnes prioritises new deal for Shinnie

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed today he will use the remaining time in Dubai to try to convince skipper Graeme Shinnie to sign a new contract.

Aberdeen jet back from the United Arab Emirates on Monday after a week-long winter training camp.

McInnes hopes to be flying back to the Granite City with a positive answer as to the long-term future of his club captain.

Shinnie is out of contract at the end of the season and has been free to talk to any interested parties from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

English Championship clubs Brentford and Hull City are understood to be monitoring Shinnie’s situation with the view to launching future moves.

McInnes has already offered the 27-year-old Scotland international a new, improved contract that would make him one of the highest-paid players at Pittodrie.

He hopes fresh talks in Dubai can help persuade the midfielder to pen a new deal.

McInnes said: “I will speak to Graeme when we are out here in Dubai and hopefully we can get the answer we all want.

“But again I totally respect all my players who are out of contract in the summer.

“They are quite right to look at all the options.

“However, Shinnie is one that it is vitally important we try to keep.”

Also out of contract in the summer is Scotland international winger Gary Mackay-Steven.

The winger returned to training in the United Arab Emirates having been sidelined for almost six weeks.

Mackay-Steven had been out with concussion having been knocked unconscious in a clash of heads in the 1-0 Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2.

He missed all eight Premiership games in December.

While out in Dubai the Dons received an e-mail from MLS side New York City confirming they wanted to speak to the winger’s representatives.

On receipt of the e-mail the Dons immediately contacted Mackay-Steven’s agent to discuss the situation.

New York City are managed by Domènec Torrent, who was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Torrent took over at New York City in June this year, replacing former manager Patrick Vieira.

Former World Cup winner David Villa, who won the Champions League with Barcelona, starred for New York City for four seasons until April last year.

With the concrete interest from New York, McInnes accepts he faces a fight to keep Mackay-Steven.

However, it is one he remains confident of winning.

He said: “We got notification from New York City that they wanted to speak to Gary’s representatives, as is their right.

“Gary was oblivious to it.

“I spoke to him on the morning and he knew nothing about it.

“When players get into this stage of their contract, you have got to accept you are in a fight to keep them.

“We have been in a fight to get Gary and others to commit for a while now, but it is their right to let their contract run down and assess their options.

“All we’ve asked Gary and his agent is ‘are we still in the running to keep you?’ and they said ‘absolutely’.”